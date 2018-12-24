Globalists ambushed the public with their United Nations Migration Pact, which ensures endless Muslim migration to the West and unpleasant consequences for opposing views. (Japan, Australia, America and Eastern Europe declined to sign away sovereignty.) Thousands of citizens in western Europe ("yellow-jackets") marched and protested elitist policies done without their consent. The Islamic jihad attack on the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France seemed the last straw before the citizen rebellion against traitorous elites.

British authorities already punish citizens who call attention to Muslim migrant crime. William Charlton awaits trial for stirring up racial hatred by protesting government cover-ups of Muslim gang rapes of English girls. Prosecutors charged him with "hiding his racism under a cloak of respectability."

Jayda Fransen spent nine months imprisoned in deplorable conditions for calling attention to Afghan rape gangs in the UK. She faces trial for a speech in Ireland in which she stated that Islamic terrorism is a threat to the West, that Muslim immigration must cease and that she wants Britain to remain British. For that, she was charged with insulting Islam and inciting racial hatred.

Because Eastern Europe's leaders listen to their people and are not globalists, citizens enjoy peace and security: Christmas is an especially beautiful, serene time of year.

The lights of Christmas sadly dimmed in the Middle East, the cradle of Christianity. Globalist policies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama inflicted Islamic genocide against Christians. The plains lay barren with ruined churches and deserted homes in former Christian towns. The West added insult to injury by shutting the door against Christian refugees-- the actual victims of Western globalist policies.

Sheila Young

Hutchinson