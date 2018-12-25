The Western Kansas Community Foundation has announced it is awarding 16 local nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $29,196 from the Community Betterment Fund, the Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Fund, and various Field of Interest and Unrestricted funds for its November grant cycle.

The November cycle is the last of three that has been offered by the WKCF in 2018.

The Community Betterment Fund and Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Fund, administered by WKCF, are committed to benefiting community-based projects, as well as programs targeted to benefit children in southwest Kansas.

For the November grant cycle, the WKCF Grants Committee reviewed 20 applications, of which four were denied funding. The awards are as follows:

• American Red Cross “Home Fire Relief”; $5,000 to provide support to families who suffer losses from a home fire.

• Camp Christy Corporation “Special Needs Camp”; $420 to pay for the craft and activity costs of its first special needs camp.

• Child Care Aware of Kansas; $1,296 to cover the cost of meals and training materials for an early childhood training academy.

• Cimarron City Library “The Power of Play for ALL AGES”; $500 toward the purchase of board and card games for its after-school program.

• Finney County Historical Society “Strangers in Town, a Documentary Film”; $5,000 to professionally finish and prepare the film for distribution.

• Leukemia & Lymphoma Society “Angel Fund”; $2,500 toward emergency needs of patients with blood cancers who fall within 200 percent of the poverty level.

• Mosaic “Improving Health Through Weight Management”; $2,006 to purchase a wheelchair-friendly scale for clients.

• Satanta Aging Program “STEPS Program”; $840 for supplies and equipment related to the STEPS health program.

• Satanta Area Arts Council “That Crandall Kid from Kansas”; $500 toward the performance fee for an interactive theater program presented by Brett Crandall.

• Satanta Jr./Sr. High School “Robotics Club”; $2,000 toward equipment and robotics kits to start a robotics club, registration in the REC Foundation and two field trips to robotics labs.

• Scott County Historical Society “Scott County Historical Society School Project”; $1,000 toward the preservation and restoration of a historic school building.

• Special Olympics Kansas “Medals for Southwest Athletes”; $1,284 to provide 214 athletes with up to two medals during special Olympics events.

• Spirit of the Plains, CASA “New Office Space”; $1,850 to purchase signage and window decals for a new office space, purchasing e-newsletter software, and updating brochures and envelopes.

• Stevens County Library “ECO Auto-Smart Disc Repair System”; $2,000 toward the purchase of a new disc cleaning machine.

• Tigers in Action “Reading Literacy”; $1,000 to purchase books for two reading programs for Pre-K and third- through fifth-graders in Ulysses.

• Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center “Trauma Focused Therapy Supplies”; $2,000 to purchase additional therapy supplies for therapy sessions. including art supplies, sand tray supplies, books, or games.

In addition, the WKCF is distributing $4,500 in Christmas grants to 17 deserving nonprofits.

“The Christmas grants are a token of appreciation or encouragement to organizations throughout WKCF’s 15-county service area,” Stacie Hahn, WKCF’s program officer, said in a press release from WKCF. “Nonprofits cannot apply for these grants, it is at our board’s discretion which organizations will be selected each year.”

Most of this year’s Christmas grant recipients are senior centers in southwest Kansas. The recipients are: Dominican Sisters of Ministry of Presence ($1,500), Oasis of Peace Center ($1,500), Senior Center of Finney County ($100), Shepherd of the Plains, Cimarron ($100), Melvin O. Kuder Senior Center ($100), Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging Garden City ($100), Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging Liberal ($100), Elkhart Senior Center ($100), Hugoton Senior Center ($100), Lakin Meals on Wheels ($100), Finney County Meals on Wheels ($100), Liberal Senior Center ($100), Moscow Senior Center ($100), Rolla Senior Center ($100), Ulysses Senior Center ($100), Montezuma Senior Center ($100), and Pride of Life ($100).