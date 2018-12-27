Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 2:09 p.m. Friday, 800 block of W. Seventh Street, Ottawa, Brian Payne, 49, Kansas City, Missouri, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, no tax stamp, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Kathryn Duncan, 27, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and transporting an open container.

• 6:40 p.m. Friday, 2700 block of John Brown Road, Princeton, Michael Cross, 61, Princeton, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• 4:41 p.m. Sunday, 3800 Block of Indiana Road, Ottawa, McLaine Clark, 23, Chanute, for driving under the influence and transporting an open container after leaving the roadway and getting stuck in a ditch.

Theft

• 1:27 p.m. Saturday, 2600 block of Indiana Terrace, a 72-year-old Ottawa male reported a burglary and theft of two motorcycles from a detached garage occurring between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22.

• 8:55 p.m. Sunday, 4500 block of Indiana Road, Ottawa, a 26-year-old Centropolis female reported an unknown person stole a 2016 Honda Pioneer 1000 UTV.

Accidents

9 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of Idaho Road, Allison Watkins, 33, Garnett was northbound in a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder when her vehicle struck a deer.

• 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Rock Creek Road, Ottawa, Melissa Apfl, 46, Princeton, was eastbound in a 1999 Dodge Ram when her vehicle struck a deer.

Incidents

3:15 a.m. Saturday, 1301 S. Main St., Ottawa, a 22-year-old Lane male reported that a known male battered him in the 2600 block of Delaware Road. A 22-year-old Princeton male was also battered in the altercation. Both subjects sustained lacerations to their face and were treated at Ransom Memorial Hospital. The incident is still under investigation.

• 7:56 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Mill St., Williamsburg, a structure fire was reported in a home occupied by Dylan Thornbrugh. No injuries were reported and the residence was completely destroyed.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:53 a.m. Friday, 1600 block of S. Chestnut St., Ottawa, Christopher Michaelsen, 30, Ottawa, for battering a known 29-year-old Ottawa male. Asa Michaelson, 29, Ottawa, for battering a known 30-year-old Ottawa male.

• 10:32 p.m. Friday, 100 block of S. Walnut St, Ottawa, Harry Piper III, 36, Lane, on an active Harper County warrant.

• 9:07 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 55-year-old Ottawa female reported a known subject had violated a protection order. David Bryant, 55, Eudora was arrested for stalking and violation of protection order.

• 10:13 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of E. Walton St., Ottawa, Alexis Feliciano, 31, Ottawa, was arrested for for disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement officers after being contacted by officers on a disturbance and resisting arrest with force. She also was arrested on a Douglas County warrant.

• 2:52 a.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 22-year-old Lawrence male reported Stewart Hamilton, 36, stole items from the store. Stewart was arrested for theft of property and a Leavenworth County warrant.

• 1:32 a.m. Saturday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Edgar Vazquez, 46, Altus, Okla., was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

• 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Dustin Jackson, 21, Quenemo, for possession of methamphetamine, felony interference with law enforcement, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction and resisting an officer with force.

Incidents

• 1:52 a.m. Friday, 600 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, Quentin Cahoon, a 23-year-old Ottawa male was issued a notice to appear for possession of paraphernalia.

• 3:20 p.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 46-year old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect caused damage to a shed. The case is under investigation.

• 3:50 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 55-year-old Ottawa female reported a known suspect violated a protection order.

• 6:03 p.m. Friday, 1500 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 25-year old Ottawa female reported a known subject was stalking her.

• 2:52 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, a 71-year-old Ottawa female reported that a 12-year-old Ottawa juvenile ran away from home. The case is under investigation.

• 3:19 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Lawrence female reported a known subject had previously trespassed on the property. The case is under investigation.

Accidents

• 1:14 p.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Main St., David Meredith, 60, Ottawa, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram Pickup and struck a 2000 GMC Yukon driven by Patsy Kochenower, 80, Ottawa. Meredith was cited for inattentive driving.

• 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of E. 27th St., Ottawa, Sarah Freeland, 27, Wichita reported that her vehicle was struck by grey passenger, unknown make/model and unknown suspects. The vehicle fled the scene.

• 3:07 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Suzanne White, 61, Ottawa, struck a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Kenneth Douthat, 18, Ottawa.

Theft

• 8:17 a.m. Saturday, 600 block of E. Grant St., Ottawa, a 61-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items.

• 9:39 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 47-year-old Noel, Mo., female reported two unknown juveniles entered a vehicle and stole items.

• 5:35 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Lawrence,-female reported an unknown subject used counterfeit currency to purchase items.

• 11:04 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 56-year-old La Cygne male reported an unknown subject stole a 2000 Ford passenger car. The vehicle was later located. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: 200 block of E. 10th St., animal complaint; I-35 milemarker 198, assist other agency; 400 block of Pendleton, counterfeit currency; 300 block of Walnut St., check welfare; K-33/I-35, motorist assist.

• Saturday: 100 block of Locust St., public assist; 500 block of E. Fourth St., civil matter; 400 block of Pendelton Ave., warrant arrest.

• Sunday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; phone call, public assist.