Today's Birthday (12/28/18). Gain wisdom through community and friends this year. Passions spark when least expected. A winter spotlight illuminates you this winter, before a turning point with shared resources. New levels of partnership flower next summer, provoking a personal challenge. Together, you're unbeatable.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Accept an offer of assistance. You can see what your partner needs. Hold hands on shaky ground. Together you can navigate a challenge. Make long-term plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Stay in rather than going out. Find what you need nearby. Maintain your work, health and fitness routines. Praise for your efforts comes from afar.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax and spend time with a significant other. Discover and express passion, beauty and romance. Reaffirm commitments, and share possibilities. Love animates you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Authorize domestic improvements. Clean and beautify your space. The decisions you make now have long-lasting impact. Test paint colors before committing. Get creative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Read, research and write up your findings. Creative expression produces satisfying results. Make a delightful connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- The next two days could get lucrative. Update your image, website or portfolio. Offer excellent service and value. Your work is in demand.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're in a productive groove. Take charge, and determine what's needed. You can learn new tricks; upgrade your skills, and apply them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow down, and recharge. Your imagination and creativity flourish. Let your subconscious tackle a difficult puzzle. Meditate and rest in peaceful surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You have more friends than you realized. Share what you're learning. Make valuable connections through social events. Share support, resources and encouragement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Learn from the competition. A professional goal is within reach. Advance steadily, not recklessly, to resolve a challenge. Passions may seem intense. Victory is possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Make a long-distance connection. Reach out and explore beyond your comfort zone. Investigate and study for exciting results. Discover unexpected beauty and hidden delights.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Work out a financial puzzle with your partner over the next few days. Guard against technical glitches. Consider long-term investments. Find lucrative solutions.