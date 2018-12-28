Wall will be built with consequences

Everyone please relax. The wall will be built. No one in their right mind would promise, during a presidential election, that Mexico would pay for a wall if he didn't already have an agreement with Mexico that they would pay. Right? So when we get the check for $20 million from Mexico, then everything will be alright.

I am concerned for Mexico, however. When Russia built the wall in East Germany some years back, the USA and many other countries threw a fit. Russia was condemned around the world for enslaving people behind an "Iron Curtin." Will the world turn on Mexico when they spend all that money just to prevent people from leaving the country?

It seems to me that Mexico could spend that money making life better for Mexican people, then people wouldn't be in such a hurry to leave. The new NAFTA requires Canada to pay its workers more if Canada wants to export cars to the USA. That might work in Mexico, too.

If you think this letter is silly, just think how silly it is to build a wall that anyone can tunnel under.

Ron Desch, Topeka