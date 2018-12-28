Last Wednesday my wife and I joined her brother and his wife for a touring trip to Phoenix, Arizona to attend the Grand Canyon Baha’i Conference. There were about 2,500 Baha’is from many states. The theme of the conference was “Advancing Human Welfare and Prosperity: What is your role?”

The following quote taken from a letter written 80 years ago to the American Baha’i community by Shoghi Effendi and later published as a book with the title “Advent of Divine Justice” illustrates concisely the spirit of this conference:

“A rectitude of conduct which, in all its manifestations, offers a striking contrast to the deceitfulness and corruption that characterize the political life of the nation and of the parties and factions that compose it; a holiness and chastity that are diametrically opposed to the moral laxity and licentiousness which defile the character of a not inconsiderable proportion of its citizens; an interracial fellowship completely purged from the curse of racial prejudice which stigmatizes the vast majority of its people―these are the weapons which the American believers can and must wield in their double crusade, first to regenerate the inward life of their own community, and next to assail the long-standing evils that have entrenched themselves in the life of their nation.”

After attending the conference, relaxing in my hotel room, I read the online edition of the Hutchinson News.

The article “Part-time solution to bias problem” by Michael Stavola, was published in the Dec. 21 edition. The first sentence reads: “The Hutchinson Human Relations Commission approved reinstating an officer to investigate discrimination.” I thought the Commission is finally taking some action to reactivate the ordinance. Then I read the next line: “However, the position is part-time and the person cannot subpoena witnesses or enforce the city ordinance.”

I could not believe my eyes. It seems to me that it is not possible to investigate discrimination without the powers which make effective investigation possible.

I have no problem with part-time. But part-time with no powers is a waste of money.

We must care about the “curse of racial prejudice which stigmatizes the vast majority of its people” so that we may “eliminate the long-standing evils that have entrenched themselves in the life” of our community.

This is what I wrote about The Human Relations Officer, Lila Fritschen, in the Hutchinson News on July 28, 2009: “She was the first officer to serve after the passage of the revised Human Relations Ordinance with enforcement powers. She did an outstanding job, with her low-profile approach and quiet competence. She settled many cases and secured equitable financial settlements for victims of discrimination.”

It is true that she did not use the subpoena power. But the threat of the power was enough to get results. I remember Lila talking about a phone conversation she had with an attorney in Chicago. He was very surprised to learn that she really had subpoena power and was, therefore, going to comply with her request. There were monetary settlements amounting to thousands of dollars.

I feel that the enforcement powers, specifically the power of subpoena, made the officer’s efforts effective. I encourage both the Human Relations Commission and the City Council to reconsider and allow the use of subpoena power.

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, originally from New England, resided for 12 years in Barbados, four years in China, has lived 27 years in Hutchinson. pwood1937@gmail.com