Several local congregations will say good-bye to 2018 and hello to 2019 in special New Year's Eve services on

Monday, Dec. 31.

• Calvary Lutheran Church, 4211 N.W. Topeka Blvd., will have a New Year's Eve divine service with communion at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.

• Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 S.W. Wanamaker, will have a New Year's Eve service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.

• The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 2420 S.E. Bellview, will have a Watch Night service at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.

In other religion news:

• The annual Women's and Men's Day program will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2222 S.E. Madison. Dinner will be served after the program.

• Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church, 1029 N. Kansas Ave., will have an Epiphany celebration titled "It Is Well With My Soul" at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. The program will feature a variety of music and pageantry representing the arrival of the wise men to see the Christ child, along with a large collection of nativities. Chocolate treats will be served in the parlor.

• Organist Paul Meier will be in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th. Meier, who is director of music at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kansas City, Mo., will perform works by composers including Sowerby, Bach, Dupre and Franck. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The concert is part of the Great Spaces Music & Arts Series at Grace Cathedral.

• Kevin Willmott, professor of film and media studies at the University of Kansas, will be the featured speaker at the 26th annual Community Celebration of the Birth and Legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at First United Methodist Church, 600 S.W. Topeka Blvd. A soup supper will precede the program at 6:30 p.m., with donations accepted. The service is sponsored by the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice as part of the Living the Dream program.

• Newsboys United will headline Winter Jam 2019 when the tour is presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Mo. Also appearing will be former “American Idol” finalist Danny Gokey; Grammy Award-winning recording artist and "Overcomer" hitmaker Mandisa; Northern Ireland's "Count Every Blessing" worshipers Rend Collective; Skillet drummer and female solo rocker Ledger; Grammy-nominated tour creators and hosts NewSong; and Dove Award-nominated Gotee recording artist Hollyn

In addition, the Pre-Jam Party is slated to feature hip-hop recording artist Ty Brasel; rockers Manic Drive; singer-songwriter Dan Bremnes; and special guest former Stellar Kart and Audio Adrenaline frontman Adam Agee. The tour also will include a presentation from a Dare2Share speaker, either Greg Stier or Zane Black.

Admission is $15 at the door, and no advance tickets will be sold. For information, call (816) 949-7100 or visit www.jamtour.com.

• The New Spirit Class of Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church, 1029 N. Kansas Ave., will have its annual chili and vegetable soup supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. The menu will include chili or vegetable soup, relishes, drink and dessert. Carry-out will be available.