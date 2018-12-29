Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 11:39 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Benjamin Holland, 40, Ottawa, for battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted escape from custody after being involved in an altercation while being housed at the Franklin County Jail.

• 3:07 p.m. Monday, 4600 block of Shawnee Road, Wellsville, Keith Winters, 49, Wellsville, battery on a 30-year-old Wellsville male.

• 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Galveston, Princeton, Brian Kilburn, 41, Princeton, for domestic battery, battery, driving while revoked, and transporting an opened container after being involved in an altercation with 40-year-old Princeton female and a 9-year-old child.

Accidents

• 2:35 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of I-35, Wellsville, Brent Rodina, 22, Ottawa, was southbound at the Wellsville exit in a 2011 Toyota when he struck a deer.

• 11:35 p.m. Monday, 4600 block of K-68, Wellsville, Jeffery Herman, 70, Ottawa, was westbound in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he struck a deer.

• 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of K-68, Pomona, Sandra Bibens 46, Pomona, was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tree.

• 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of K-68, Ariel Black, 24, Ottawa, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR when she struck a deer.

Thefts

• 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Louisiana Road, an 18-year-old Ottawa male reported a vehicle was burglarized while it was parked in a field drive between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 8:36 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of N. Hickory St., Ottawa, Tyler Hoke, 24, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Ethan Leach, 29, Ottawa, for no insurance and possession of stolen property after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of E. 15th St., Brandon Tiede, 22, Ottawa, for driving while suspended and no insurance after a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 7:05 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 50-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect entered the tool box in the bed of a pickup and stole items.

• 7:23 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole items out of a vehicle.

• 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 27-year-old Ottawa female reported an unkown suspect stole a bike.

• 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 37-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect stole items from a residence.

• 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, employees of the business reported a subject entered the building with intent to commit a theft. The case is under investigation.

Incidents

• 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Joseph Urania, 19, Rantoul, cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after being contacted during a suspicious activity call.

• 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of E. 15th St., a 17-year-old Garnett juvenile was taken into protective custody after she was found to be without adequate parental care. Barbara Ruth, 47, Garnett, was cited for allowing the juvenile to be out past curfew.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Monday: 200 block of Locust St., criminal use of financial card; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; I-35/milemarker 198, assist other agency.

• Wednesday: 700 block of Main St., special assignment; 300 block of W. Seventh St., criminal use of financial card; 500 block of Main St., 911 disconect.