1. "Venomous snake bites swimmer": Kathy Hanks’ story described a man’s shocking swim at Cheney Lake when he was bitten by what was initially believed to be a copperhead snake.

2. "Kansas company receives FDA approval for human trials of cancer treatment": Editor Ron Sylvester broke the news when Sterling-based Genzada Pharmaceutical received approval to begin their next phase of testing.

3. “A stilled voice’s echo -- Woman’s rally after injury in ‘84 was a blessing to her loved ones”: Sarah Scantlin’s recovery after being hit by a drunken driver was a medical miracle. Kathy Hanks’ story about Scantlin’s recovery and death in 2016 at age 50 was rediscovered after Netflix aired a documentary about her. People came to the News to learn more.

4. "Hutchinson injury lawyer sued for fall at his home": The mother of Hutchinson injury lawyer Matthew Bretz filed suit against her son seeking damages after a fall at his home.

5. "Readers still curious about Sarah Scantlin": an Ask Hutch column by Hanks also ranked high on the search for Scantlin’s story.

6. "After 105 years, lawmaker seeks to move State Fair": Mary Clarkin covered the proposed bill that would allow other cities to bid on hosting the fair, as well as the decision to keep the fair here and fund it with a new sales tax.

7. "Body found in basement of Hutch home": Reporters John Green and Michael Stavola covered the initial report and details that emerged later that week.

8. "Hutch business owner fatally shot": the news that Tyler Miller was shot on his way to a retreat in Arizona.

9. "Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Hutch gunfight": Stavola’s story on a drug deal gone wrong.

10. "Pair arrested for afternoon sex in Avenue A park": The headline on Green’s article pretty much tells the story.