Pratt's family fitness center has programs to get all ages moving in the new year.

For those who have exercise on their list of New Year’s resolutions, Kristina and Leon Kaufman at Blythe Family Fitness, 219 West 5th Street in Pratt have ideas to turn resolutions into action that produces results.

“Be fit for life at Blythe,” Leon said, quoting the facility’s motto.

“We are very proud of our modern, spacious facility and want to let everyone know they will be made welcome here,” said Leon, who considers himself a sidekick to Kristina’s role as executive director.

Now going into its eighth year, Blythe Family Fitness offers exercise programs tailored for those age 8 to 80+, Kaufman said.

Such classes range from aerobics to weight-lifting, from handball to basketball, from yoga to a special “Jack’s After School Program,” honoring the late Jack Ewing who was a key supporter in taking plans for the facility from the drawing board to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Kaufman said one program that has become especially popular is the Re-Tire Fit Class, geared for seniors age 60-plus, with the oldest participant keeping pace at age 93. The 30-minute class meets at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is free of charge to participants. The Re-Tire Fit Class usually averages 40 to 50 participants, at times up to 70, and there is room for more,” Kaufman said.

The class focuses on low-impact activities and activities to help seniors with balance issues.

“This senior class is sponsored by Sharon Will with Parkwood Village and has been for the last two-to-three years, so a big ‘shout-out’ to them,” Kaufman said.

The Blythe Family Fitness facility includes an area for indoor walking and boasts up-to-date exercise equipment.

Treadmills that record distance logged and calories burned, stationary bicycles and rowing machines that provide aerobic fitness all get daily use.

Trainers include Ashley Austin, who is a certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and teaches yoga and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes. Other trainers are James Brambach who teaches indoor group cycling classes. Clydie Prince teaches Tai Chi, low impact group exercise class.

Memberships are available on a monthly or annual basis and there is a free seven-day trial period for newcomers.

In addition to providing a place for keeping fit, Blythe Family Fitness also provides an economic boost to the Pratt economy by hosting events.



