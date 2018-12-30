Assuming that the Christmas thank-you notes have all been written and are in the mail, it’s time to turn attention to the next order of business: New Year’s resolutions.

I am expert at making them, but not so good at keeping them. Maybe you can relate to that. So, instead, I will make them this year for other people.

While Christmas is still in everyone’s mind, I hope the Salina City Commission will resolve that next year’s downtown decorations will replace the dirty gray snowflakes that hung sadly from posts this year. Perhaps they figured that since no one can drive downtown with all the construction going on it wouldn’t make any difference.

Speaking of the construction, may the contractors resolve to have everything finished in record time and do away with orange pillars and yellow tape. Let the traffic flow! The finished projects will make Salina’s citizens once again proud of their downtown.

We can all hope that Donald Trump resolves to consider that climate scientists, military leaders at the Pentagon, and experts in other fields know more than he does. It would also be helpful to the nation if he would resolve to discontinue his Twitter account, realizing that Twitter was never intended as a way to govern a country.

May the Kansas legislature resolve to raise the minimum wage so that employees in those jobs can make a living wage. While they’re in the mood to spend other people’s money, it would be nice if they could resolve to reimburse teachers for the out-of-pocket expenses they incur to provide students with necessities in the classrooms.

I fervently hope the Powers That Be resolve to design a special level in Hell for robot callers, especially those who somehow have devised to show a familiar phone number or name on my caller ID. It is very disconcerting to see “Salina Regional Health Center” on such a call.

As you all know, I am an animal lover, so with that I suggest that anyone convicted of animal cruelty face judges who have resolved to impose the maximum penalties. There can be no defense for such an act, and perhaps the maximum penalties should be revised to include dungeons and whipping posts.

Now here are some resolutions for all of us.

Let us resolve to show kindness whenever possible. Together, we can make this strife-torn world of ours a better place. It won’t take much effort to be kind, to let another person get in line ahead of us, to smile at a harried young mother at the grocery store, to help an older person with a heavy load.

We never know what burdens the other person might be carrying, or what worries a young dad might have. The thing about kindness is that is begets more kindness, that it will be repaid in ways we may never know. Like a stone dropped in a pond, kindness ripples out to others.

May your New Year be filled with love, laughter, the kindness of others and may the kindness you extend to others come back to you ten-fold.

— Jo Reed, Salina, taught English for 25 years — 10 at Sacred Heart Junior-Senior High School and 15 at Salina Central High School. “Sense and Nonsense” a collection of former essays, is available at The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron, or send $35 to P.O. Box 2494, Salina 67402.