Thunder splits
weekend games
WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder split a pair of weekend games in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Saturday, Wichita downed the Kansas City Mavericks 3-2. Sunday, the Thunder fell to the Tulsa Oilers 5-2.
In Saturday’s game, Wichita scored a pair of goals in the first period. Kansas City scored a pair of goals in the second period. Nolan Vesey scored the game winner in the third period with 6:41 remaining in the game.
Ralph Cuddemi and Keoni Texeira each scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. Stuart Skinner had 30 saves in goal.
Greg Betzold scored a goal with an assist for Kansas City. Jared Vanwormer added a goal. Nick Schneider had 34 saves in goal.
In Sunday’s game, Tulsa scored three goals in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie.
Alex Globke scored two goals for the Oilers. Adam Pleskach and Ryan Tesink each had a goal with an assist. Roman Ammirato added a goal.
Jesse Gabrielle scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. Eric Roy added a goal. Cuddemi had two assists.
Devin Williams had 20 saves in goal for Tulsa. Skinner had 27 saves for Wichita.
Tulsa is 15-11-4-2. Wichita is 15-12-3-3. Both teams are tied for third place in the ECHL Mountain Division with 36 points.
Wichita plays at 6:30 p.m. today at Kansas City.
ECHL At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Central
Eastern Conference
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Newfoundland;30;20;9;1;0;41;113;86
Adirondack;30;17;9;2;2;38;93;84
Maine;30;18;11;0;1;37;97;92
Reading;30;15;8;2;5;37;104;100
Worcester;32;13;14;3;2;31;74;91
Brampton;32;13;16;2;1;29;102;105
Manchester;30;13;15;1;1;28;96;96
South Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Florida;32;21;6;5;0;47;119;83
Jacksonville;32;18;13;1;0;37;99;90
South Carolina;32;18;13;1;0;37;105;101
Orlando;31;16;12;3;0;35;106;114
Norfolk;33;14;16;1;2;31;96;129
Greenville;35;12;18;3;2;29;95;130
Atlanta;30;7;17;5;1;20;79;100
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Cincinnati;31;21;6;2;2;46;116;73
Toledo;29;21;6;2;0;44;115;92
Indy;30;16;14;0;0;32;100;107
Wheeling;30;15;13;2;0;32;107;95
Kalamazoo;31;15;15;0;1;31;99;113
Fort Wayne;29;15;13;0;1;31;88;92
Mountain Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Idaho;31;18;10;1;2;39;101;78
Utah;29;17;8;3;1;38;100;78
Tulsa;32;15;11;4;2;36;95;97
Wichita;33;15;12;3;3;36;99;99
Kansas City;29;16;11;1;1;34;97;89
Rapid City;34;14;15;2;3;33;80;110
Allen;35;8;25;0;2;18;87;138
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's Games
Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, SO
Florida 5, Greenville 4, SO
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Adirondack 3, Manchester 2
Maine 3, Worcester 1
Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 4
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 2
Atlanta 3, Norfolk 1
Brampton 5, Indy 2
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2
Utah 3, Allen 0
Idaho 6, Rapid City 1
Sunday's Games
Allen 4, Utah 2
Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 2
Fort Wayne at Toledo, late
Monday's Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 2 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 4 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 5 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled