German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the second biggest mistake Germany has made since the fall of the Weimar Republic.

Like Barack Obama, Merkel is a virulent globalist, and has a religious belief in man-made climate change. This belief has caused the average German household to pay three times more in energy costs.

Merkel has led Germany from ethnic cohesion into a blood-soaked reign of terror by flooding the country with unassimilable migrants.

Like the United States, this open immigration is at the expense of the working class, who are supposed to shut up and pay the bill. Their plight is of little interest to Merkel or her ilk – if you don’t like it get out.

Police armed with sub-machine guns must patrol once-safe streets, and concrete barricades are needed for fear of being run-down by suicide martyrs.

As the body count rises, Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May have opened the floodgate to culturally disaffected human beings, resulting in the de-evolution of western European society.

Gregory Bontrager

Hutchinson