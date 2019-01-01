A chilly start to 2019 is on tap for the Topeka area on Tuesday, as highs should top out in the lower-20s, with wind-chill values below zero.

Wednesday should be slightly warmer, as highs are expected to reach the lower-30s.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday, when highs should be in the lower-40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Tuesday, New Year's Day: Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values between -1 and 9. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

• Friday night: Clear, with a low around 29.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

• Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.