My last four columns have looked at Hutchinson in the 1950s and '60s compared with today. There’s been considerable reaction with readers saying they had no idea how the community has changed, and others have enjoyed a spark in memories.

With the dawn of a new year, we conclude the series with various locations that have shown significant neighborhood impact starting with where this newspaper once was produced.

The northwest corner of Second Avenue and Walnut Street, currently a city parking lot, was once the proud home of the Hutchinson News-Herald with both a printing press and trucks backed up to deliver morning and afternoon editions.

Few locations have changed emphasis more than the northeast corner of Third Avenue and Poplar Street, which has transitioned from a busy car wash and Golden Goat recycling to a hairdressing school for Hutchinson Community College.

On the east side of downtown at the northwest corner of Second Avenue and Adams Street, where the Electrical Union Training Academy is now, we previously had the hospital-launched community health center. It was preceded by a large customer service center for Kansas Power and Light. Customers paid bills and bought appliances. To the north along the Santa Fe tracks were trucks and stockpiled poles and equipment used to repair and build the local electrical grid.

Across from the courthouse in the '50s and '60s was a KPL generating plant, an open flowing Cow Creek before Sears built what is now Bill Mason’s SDI and Mid America Point of Sale headquarters. There was also a very popular restaurant in a brick building on the southwest corner where county employees would take breaks. The restaurant’s name escapes me -- if anyone remembers, let me know.

Worthy of noting is grocery stores that have come and gone. Mammal’s once had three busy stores: on the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and Monroe Street where St. Francis Community Services is now and where a pocket comb prevented a police officer from being killed in a shooting; at 517 E. Fourth Ave. where Mid Kansas Marine is now; and just south of 27th Avenue and Main Street where Credit Union of American does business. At one time, Bonanza Steak House restaurant was immediately south of the grocery store in Larkland Shopping Center.

Another food outlet was Fitzgerald’s -- "I don’t want a million dollars, just a million friends" was their slogan -- on the northeast corner of Eighth Avenue and Plum Street. It's now a long-vacant building. And remember, before Dillons, Walmart and Aldi’s took over, Safeway had three Hutchinson stores: the northwest corner of 27th and Main; what is now the Quest Center at Ninth and Main and the southeast corner of Fourth and Severance, current home of Family Dollar and Little Ceaser’s.

We hear calls these days for Popeye’s Fried Chicken to nest in Hutchinson, but I need to remind folks we once had a location before they became popular nationwide. Popeye’s was located at 1203 E. 30th Ave. where Taco Bell now serves a different kind of menu.

Burt Alumbaugh brought Popeye’s to Hutchinson and had the city’s only eastside car dealership, Dwight Thomas Motors, selling Lincolns and Mercurys on what is now a vacant parking lot at the southwest corner of Second and Poplar, just north of the post office. I spoke last week of the six downtown dealerships on the west side of Main along Second and First.

Anyone growing up six decades ago also remembers two popular drinking and dancing spots: the Fireside Club on 30th just east of Popeye’s and where Lubber’s car lot used to be, along with the Warf Club in the 1000 block of South Lorraine where a sand and gravel pit now operates. The Fireside later moved to 608 N. Main St., currently Advertising Specialties, and the Warf kept police busy answering a variety of calls.

Near and dear to my heart was the downtown home of the original KWHK Radio, an AM station at 525 N. Main St. where Interim Health Care is now. It had moved from about midway between Main and Washington along the north side of West Fifth Street, where I used to sneak out of nearby First Christian Church to learn how to be a disc jockey.

While on Main Street, HK was known for a cleaver neon sign with “HK Joe” marking a large front window where announcers (myself included) played records. Listeners drove by on Main honking their horns and occasionally pressing faces to the window, hoping to make the announcer “break up” or laugh while trying to read the news or be serious.

There are many more changes we could highlight, but five consecutive columns are probably enough if not too much. Thanks to those who have responded so positively.

As 2019 unfolds, we’ll try to get back to one of our favorite roles of being a taxpayer watchdog on community issues and spending. If you see a situation or issue you don’t think is right, let me know and we’ll try to get a better explanation or generate enough of a spotlight to make some improvements.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.