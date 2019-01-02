A Leavenworth man was arrested after he allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will for several days, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 2:41 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Sanders Street.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, alleged that her ex-boyfriend had not allowed her to leave his residence.

The incident reportedly began Dec. 24.

The victim reported the incident to police Friday after the suspect had left the residence. The woman left the home after the suspect had departed, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was arrested while returning to the residence.

“We made contact with him outside his residence,” Nicodemus said.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated kidnapping and disorderly conduct.