

Youth Poetry Night: 6 p.m. today, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. A once beloved evening for PFLAG youth is making its way back to our center. Bring a friend and a poem, handwritten or cherished by you, and share a relaxed evening. All LGBTQ+ youth and allies are welcome.

Yoga Class: 4 p.m. today, Moundridge Recreation Commission, elementary school gym, 321 E Cole St, Moundridge. Cost is $20 for six classes, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and Feb. 6. Call MRC at 620-345-2608 for more information.

Monthly Meal: 6:30 p.m. today, Hutchinson Reno Lodge #124, 1800 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson. Cost is $6 a plate. Meal includes Carolina roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, iced tea or coffee

