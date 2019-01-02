A woman and her grandson were injured Tuesday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:06 p.m. on US-59 highway at the intersection of N. 1200 Road, about a mile south of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north in the southbound lanes of US-59 highway when it struck a 2012 Toyota Camry head-on.

The Camry spun and came to rest in the center of the intersection, while the Jeep came to rest on N. 1200 Road.

The driver of the Camry, identified as Doris Beth Kahler, 74, of Ottawa, was reported to have a possible minor injury and was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital. The patrol said Kahler was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in her car, Zachary Foster, 6, of Ottawa, was reported with an apparent injury and also was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with his grandmother to wait for his parents. Zachary was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the Jeep, Mitchell Allen Johnson, 54, of Eudora, was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with a possible injury. The patrol said Johnson was wearing a seat belt.