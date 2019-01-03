Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Submissions are now being accepted through Feb. 1 for the Friends of the Frontier Army Museum’s Creative Exploration of the Frontier contest.

The contest invites participants to “learn about life on the frontier and demonstrate their understanding by creating a fun and engaging story, art project, skit or song to submit for the contest,” according to the official FFAM website.

The contest is open to students in second through eighth grades. The project must be the student’s original work and the information presented must be historically accurate. Only one entry is allowed per child.

“Traditionally, the Friends of the Frontier Army Museum has held a scholarship essay contest directed toward high school students, which has been a great way to create additional student engagement with the Frontier Army Museum,” said Megan Di Giovanni, FFAM education chair. “This year’s FFAM board wanted to create additional opportunities to also encourage younger students to explore the museum. We thought a competition would be a fun incentive for students to really engage in learning about the frontier while also giving them an opportunity to do something creative to show their knowledge, so the Creative Exploration Contest was created.”

Three winners will be selected for each of the three categories: picture book, art and performance.

Picture Book

In the picture book category, students will explain life on the frontier by designing and creating a picture book for other children.

The book must contain both illustration and text with factual information. Submissions will be judged on creativity, appeal to other children and teach about life on the frontier.

Art Project

Art projects can be done in any medium, including painting, drawing, pottery, a diorama, etc., and must depict an aspect of life on the frontier.

The art must include at least a one-paragraph description explaining how the art relates to frontier life.

Performances

Performance pieces can be portrayed through a skit, a song, a rap, a dance or other performance medium to depict an aspect of life on the frontier. The use of inappropriate language is prohibited.

All performances must be recorded and submitted online at http://bit.ly/ffamcreativecontest. Picture book and art project entries can also be submitted digitally.

Entries not submitted digitally can be turned in to the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Visit www.ffam.us/creative-exploration-contest/ to download the entry form.

First-place winners will receive a $50 Wal-Mart gift card; second-place winners will receive a $25 Wal-Mart gift card; and third-place winners will receive a $15 Wal-Mart gift card. Awards will be presented at the FFAM Museum Night March 22. All submissions will be displayed at the museum.

For questions, e-mail ffameducation@gmail.com.

“This is a great opportunity for students to learn more about the history of where they live,” Di Giovanni said. “The Frontier Army Museum provides information about Fort Leavenworth as well as the frontier expansion and the history of Kansas and Missouri in an interesting and engaging way for children and families.

“We hope the contest helps encourage more families to visit the Frontier Army Museum,” she said, “and to help children engage with the information they learn in a fun and creative way.”