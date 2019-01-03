The NFL playoffs have been kind to the AFC’s top seeds in recent history. The past five teams to lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC appeared in the Super Bowl, and three of them won it.

Next in line: The Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s what the oddsmakers in Las Vegas say.

The Chiefs are the betting favorite to emerge from the AFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl, according to the initial odds released this week by various Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Chiefs are listed at 3-to-2 (+150) to win the AFC, per the betting website Bovada. That’s pretty sizable gap in front of the New England Patriots, who are second at +240. The Ravens (+600), Chargers (+650), Texans (+1000) and Colts (+1100) round out the list.

The Chiefs left no doubt in wrapping up the AFC’s No. 1 seed Sunday, drilling the Raiders 35-3 at Arrowhead Stadium. The path to their first Super Bowl since 1970 wouldn’t leave their home stadium.

And that’s precisely what leads to their place atop the betting sheets. It’s an identical story in the opposite conference, where the top-seeded Saints are the favorite to emerge from the NFC.

So what about the Super Bowl?

Well, the oddsmakers prefer the NFC’s chances to the teams from the AFC. The Saints open the postseason as the betting favorite at +240, and the Rams are actually second on the list at +425. The Chiefs are third at +470, the best odds of anyone in the AFC.

Those are significantly better odds than the Chiefs opened last year’s playoffs with, when they were listed at 20-to-1 (+2000) to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City will host an AFC Divisional playoff game at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12. It will play host to the lowest remaining AFC seed, which could be the Colts, Chargers or Ravens.