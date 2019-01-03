In recent years, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has encouraged residents to start off the new year by participating in the First Day Hike program at one of the many state parks open to the public.

Though that opportunity has passed by, there's nothing that says it can't be modified. With a stretch of warmer weather moving in at the end of the week and a number of trails to explore around Harvey County, the next few days may offer the perfect opportunity for a first weekend hike to start off 2019. Here are a few locations interested parties can check out:

1) Harvey County East Park and West Park

By sheer volume, the county parks have the most to offer in terms of hiking trails. East Park features a variety of trails for walking, running and horseback riding. The Osage Nature Trail (home to the Indigent Persons Memorial) also winds through East Park and a full map of trails can be viewed at getoutdoorskansas.org. In addition to horseback and hiking, West Park also adds biking trails to the smorgasbord of options.

2) Kauffman Museum

Want a little history mixed in with your hiking experience? Head out to the stretch of the Sand Creek Trail that goes by Kauffman Museum in North Newton. Along with highlighting the natural beauty, the trail also leads to some of the museum's (outdoors) exhibits and features historical markers for added context on the significance of the land.

If you want more of a history fix, there will also be a special program, "Remembering Ethel Ewert Abrahams," held at 3 p.m. Jan. 6. Abrahams was a collector and artist who contributed significantly to the current special exhibit, "Better Choose Me" (on creating with tobacco fabric novelties), featured through Jan. 20 at Kauffman. The program is free and open to the public.

3) Dyck Arboretum

Looking for a more contained exploratory experience? With its focus on prairie conservation, Hesston's Dyck Arboretum is the perfect place to see the natural flora (and perhaps some fauna) of Kansas on display in a more concentrated setting. Though the visitor center is closed for the offseason, the arboretum itself is open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week. Admission is free for members, $2 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For more information, visit dyckarboretum.org.