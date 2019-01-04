*As we take a look back at July, August, and September of 2018, we can see just how much has happened in our community. From near tragedy, to historic flooding, to the recognition of a family of volunteers, to temporarily losing McDonalds, the third quarter of 2018 was interesting, to say the least. Here are some of those stories to remember.

McDonalds closed

McDonald's Restaurant closed at 10 p.m. on July 4, 2018 so company ownership could begin a complete removal of the old facility to make way for a new one at 1805 E. First Street in Pratt.

'Demolition will begin starting Monday morning,' said Pratt City Building Inspector Brad Blankenship. “Their contract states 115 days, so we hope the new building is up sometime in October.’

Car in the lake

A homeless Pratt man who lives in his vehicle escaped drowning Saturday when his vehicle rolled into Pratt County Veteran’s Memorial Lake.

Donald Petterson, 58, lives in a 1996 Toyota RAV 4. He spends a lot of time fishing at the Pratt Lake. On Saturday morning, he was backing his Toyota onto Pier 13 when a bait basket rolled onto his accelerator. Petterson was unable to dislodge the basket and the car sped backwards into the lake, said Pratt County Sheriff ’s Deputy Ryan Laney.

The Toyota floated for a short time and Petterson couldn’t get the door open but he was able to escape the vehicle because the driver’s- side window was down. He got to shore safely but his vehicle sank to the bottom of the lake.

Labor Day flood

Historic rainfall amount in excess of 6 inches, fell on Pratt September 3, causing the Ninnescah River to overflow its banks. Flood waters rose in several areas of town, including in Lemon Park north of May Dennis Park and through the Green River Trails park. Downriver at the headquarters of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism east of Pratt, offices flooded, fish ponds overflowed and the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake suffered heavy damage.

Brad Blankenship, City Inspector, said the rain halted work on various projects in the city of Pratt, including construction for McDonalds, but overall, the city faired well, given the circumstances.

Gary Myers, chief of police, said he wanted to commend officers for the work they did in keeping the community safe during the rain by monitoring the rising water, setting up barricades to prevent people from driving into areas of high-water, and preventing people from swimming in the flooded waters of Lemon Park.

“What a lot of people fail to realize is that while we’re all tucked in our beds at night sleeping, we’ve got officers out there that are monitoring the city,” Myers said. “They were the ones who kept a close watch on the rising water, made proper notification to the proper authorities who take care of the situation. We can be very thankful they were out there doing their jobs.”

Cleanup from the flood took several weeks.

Fair honor

A host of volunteers are needed to make the Pratt County Fair happen every year. Whether it’s the 4-H’ers or adults doing the work, they come together and make the fair a success.

To honor those volunteers, the fair established the Kraisinger/Clarkson-Frisbie Service award for outstanding service to the fair.

The 2018 recipients were Ron and Brenda Piester. Both have been involved with the fair for decades.

Calvin Boyd, vice president of the Pratt County Fair Association Executive Board, said Ron had worked hard to teach the youth in the community. Ron truly believes in head, heart, hands and health that make up the 4-H emblem and stand for solving problems, developing loyalty, countless hours of cleaning up and learning to live better. Piester worked to teach the 4-H’ers to value of hard work and its rewards.

“He challenged youth to be their best,” Boyd said. “He encouraged them to be leaders.”