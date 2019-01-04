

Chemo Cap Saturday: 10: 30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N Main, Hutchinson. Join us to knit or crochet for a great cause! We are again partnering with the Cancer Council of Reno County. This will be a "taco bar pot luck." We will have a sign-up sheet at our front counter, or message us with what you would like to bring.

Pancake breakfast: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Holy Cross School Cafeteria. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 7279. Cost is a free-will donation for all the pancakes, sausage, coffee, and juice you can eat and drink. Proceeds will benefit local seminarians.

Friday Morning Artists: Model Session: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Cost is $8, come-and-go session. If you are interested in modeling for the FMA Group, visit https://www.hutchinsonartcenter.net/fma

'Frozen' Cookie Decorating Class: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, A Garden Party, 206 North Main Street, Hutchinson. Join cookie artist Shaina Clark with Coneflower Sundry for a children's cookie decorating class with a "Frozen" theme! This class is for kids 5+ with adult supervision. Kids will have the opportunity to learn decorating techniques using different frosting tips. This class is $20 and includes four cookies per child to decorate and take home. This class will only be an hour due to attention span in this age group. DRESS UP is encouraged at this event! Cookie designs will include a crown, snowflake, Elsa's dress and Olaf. Book your reservation at www.agardenpartyhutch.com under the Book a Class tab.

Multicooker Magic I: The Beginning: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S Main St, Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person and preregistration is required. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or come to 1 S. Main in downtown Hutchinson and sign-up in person! If you have a pressure cooker that is intimidating you, or if you are considering jumping into the pot with the rest of the country, this is the class to sign up for. We’ll explore some basic techniques, serve up some delicious recipes, and offer some tips and pointers. You don’t have to own one of these babies to appreciate the class -- in fact, it’s a great opportunity to explore and decide if it is for you.

5th Annual Hutchinson Bridal Fair: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Main Street Event, 2 N Main St, Hutchinson. Vendors and more. Tickets are $5 at www.eventbrite.com

Horse & Tack Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Central Livestock, 811 N Main St, South Hutchinson. Tack is at 9 a.m. and horses are at 1 p.m. Call Randy or Earnie to consign at 620-200-7971 or 417-309-9352. All riding horses and ponies will need to have a current Coggins. A vet will be on site to draw Coggins if not current.

