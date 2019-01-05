Coming off a pair of wins last week at home, the sixth-ranked Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team hits the road for a Jayhawk Conference contest at Allen County Community College.

Tip off is set for 2 p.m. in Iola, the first a Blue Dragons double-header. The 14th-ranked men follow, playing their first game in 24 days in a 4 p.m. start.

Head coach John Ontjes women’s team is looking for its 15th consecutive win in an undefeated season after victories over Iowa Western (71-50) and Ellsworth (85-22) last weekend in the Polo Bar & Grill/Blue Dragon Holiday Classic at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have dropped 12 straight games after Thursday’s 77-63 home loss to Connors State. The Red Devils are 2-13 overall

The Blue Dragons are 5-0 in the Jayhawk West; the Red Devils are 0-5 in the Jayhawk East).

The Blue Dragons lead the Jayhawk Conference defensively, allowing 47.5 points per game. Hutch has held its last 10 opponents to less than 40 percent shooting and 8 of the last 10 opponents to 50 points or less. HCC, meanwhile, leads the league in scoring offense at 83.4 points per game, field-goal percentage (45.9 percent) and assists (20.2).

Allen has allowed 70 or more points in eight straight games and in 11 of 15 games this season.

Hutchinson sophomore forward Dejanae Roebuck leads HCC, averaging 15.9 points per game on 52.9-percent shooting from the field.

Hutch men (12-2, 3-2) at Allen (11-3, 3-2)

The Blue Dragons have had more than three weeks to think about their last road trip, a 72-64 loss Dec. 12 to Cloud County in Concordia.

The Blue Dragons trail league leader Seward County by a game heading into the second half of season.

Allen, meanwhile, has been off for 26 days. The Devils snapped a two-game losing streak on Dec. 10, winning at 90-76 at Dodge City.

The Red Devils upset Hutchinson 87-86 at home last season. Head coach Andy Shaw’s Red Devils, 7-20 before that game, have gone 15-4 since.

Sophomore forward James Rojas continues to lead the Blue Dragons in scoring at 16.8 points per game, which is sixth in the league.

Four players average in double figures for the Devils led by sophomore Perry Carroll at 15.4 points per game.

ON THE AIR

Both games will be broadcast live on Blue Dragon flagship station KHUT-FM (102.9) and sister stations KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5) with Rusty Hilst (play-by-play) and Daren Dunn (analysis) calling the action. The games will be videostreamed on the Blue Dragon Sports Network on YouTube.