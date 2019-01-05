The City of Ottawa Community Development Department announced that Mike Franchett has been hired as the city’s new building inspector according to a news release.

Franchett has been most recently with the City of Olathe and has almost three years of field inspection experience in a public setting He has additional years of customer service experience, which will enhance his work in Ottawa. He has several certifications in the inspector area from the International Code Council including Residential Building, Residential Electrical, and Residential Plumbing.

Franchett lives in southwest Olathe, is married, and has two children. His first day was Dec. 28.