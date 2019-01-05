Today's Birthday (01/05/19). Envision 10-year plans this year. Your consistent action inspires others. Fall in love again. You're the star this winter, before a challenge for shared accounts. A collaboration gets hot this summer, leading to a shift in your personal image. Set the stage to realize your dream.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss the possibilities. Today's Capricorn New Moon/solar eclipse benefits your career over six months. Ask for what you want. Reach out for a long-distance connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Exploration ignites over the next six months. Studies, travel and investigation thrive with the New Moon/eclipse in Capricorn. Consider all possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Today's Capricorn New Moon/eclipse benefits shared finances over the next six months. A dream or fantasy seems within reach. Get budget approval before advancing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Discover a deeper connection with your partner over six months. Your collaboration grows and flowers under this New Moon/solar eclipse in Capricorn. Follow your shared passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical power, health and vitality rises under the Capricorn New Moon/eclipse. Performance breakthroughs and energy surges propel you ahead. Aim for balance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Passions spark under this romantic New Moon/eclipse. The object of your heart's desire seems within reach. Love flowers over the next six months.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic dreams come true with imagination, soapy water and elbow grease. The Capricorn New Moon/eclipse inspires home renovation over six months. Prioritize family needs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Tap into a creative surge. Expect intense learning over six months with this New Moon/eclipse. Write and illustrate your vision. Discuss ideas, and brainstorm solutions. Ask questions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Dip your bucket into a lucrative stream over the next six months following the Capricorn New Moon/eclipse. Take advantage to catch some silver.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Ask for what you want. Enjoy extra power and confidence with today's New Moon/eclipse in your sign. Realize a personal dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 5 -- Make time to review, revise and plan over the next six months under the Capricorn New Moon. Peaceful productivity blooms. Meditate on the road ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Meetings and gatherings get especially fruitful and productive, with the New Moon/eclipse in Capricorn. Collaboration arises naturally over six months. Share resources and ideas.