BASKETBALL

High school

Friday's results

BOYS

Altoona-Midway 37, Chetopa 31

Andale 60, Nickerson 42

Andover 66, Derby 65

Arkansas City 68, Salina South 56

Atchison County 30, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 13

Augusta 51, El Dorado 36

BV North 65, Olathe East 60

BV Randolph 50, Axtell 49

BV West 60, Blue Valley 51

Barstow, Mo. 64, Maranatha Academy 56

Basehor-Linwood 64, Lansing 41

Baxter Springs 87, Jasper, Mo. 41

Belle Plaine 63, Garden Plain 53

Beloit 62, Russell 28

Bennington 47, Sterling 46

Bishop Miege 65, Mill Valley 35

Bucklin 58, Ingalls 38

Buhler 54, Winfield 50, OT



Caldwell 57, Pretty Prairie 25

Canton-Galva 31, Wakefield 21

Central Heights 61, Chase County 51

Central Plains 59, Macksville 27

Centralia 54, Clifton-Clyde 44

Centre 57, Peabody-Burns 46

Chaparral 57, Douglass 45

Chapman 63, Clay Center 26

Coffeyville 57, Fort Scott 55

Concordia 75, Wamego 71, OT

Conway Springs 36, Medicine Lodge 34

Cornerstone Family 69, Wetmore 62

Dodge City 85, Cimarron 44

Doniphan West 43, Linn 34

Ellinwood 68, Fairfield 21

Ellis 53, Hays-TMP-Marian 49

Elyria Christian 51, Little River 23

Erie 63, Bluestem 42

Eudora 59, Louisburg 31

Frankfort 49, Washington County 48

Fredonia 48, Eureka 47

Girard 54, Columbus 39

Goddard-Eisenhower 73, Goddard 48

Golden Plains 48, Logan 47

Hanover 68, Troy 26

Haven 54, Pratt 42

Hays 68, Liberal 56

Hillsboro 67, Halstead 49

Hoisington 22, Hesston 21

Hugoton 72, Goodland 35

Imhotep Charter, Pa. 61, Wichita Sunrise 59

Inman 59, Marion 50

Jefferson West 53, Hiawatha 42

KC Bishop Ward 58, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 52

KC Piper 79, Baldwin 36

Kingman 60, Cheney 57

Leavenworth 85, KC Turner 35

Lebo 32, Olpe 26

Lyons 71, Sedgwick 65

Maize South 79, Valley Center 77

Marysville 39, Abilene 38

McLouth 54, Pleasant Ridge 42

McPherson 71, Circle 60

Minneapolis 48, Southeast Saline 41, OT

Mission Valley 57, Council Grove 52

Moscow 57, Yarbrough, Okla. 47

Moundridge 57, Oxford 19

Newton 56, Hutchinson 42

Northern Valley 78, Cheylin 30

Oakley 65, Smith Center 46

Olathe North 64, Lawrence Free State 40

Olathe South 58, SM South 52

Osawatomie 47, Iola 46

Osborne 62, Lincoln 36

Oskaloosa 64, Jackson Heights 49

Oswego 37, Jayhawk Linn 26

Ottawa 55, Tonganoxie 49

Perry-Lecompton 57, Riverside 25

Phillipsburg 73, Plainville 62

Pike Valley 47, Lakeside 43, OT

Pittsburg 75, Labette County 35

Pratt Skyline 89, Argonia 38

Remington 51, Ell-Saline 42

Republic County 68, Ellsworth 63

Riverton 44, Pittsburg Colgan 41

Rose Hill 58, Wichita Collegiate 35

Rural Vista 31, Goessel 30, OT

SM North 73, SM East 68

Sabetha 46, Royal Valley 34

Santa Fe Trail 46, Burlington 42

Scott City 49, Colby 43

Shawnee Heights 62, DeSoto 47

Silver Lake 56, Rock Creek 50

St. Francis 61, Idalia, Colo. 46

St. John 64, Ness City 56

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 49, Hill City 39

St. Mary's 56, Wabaunsee 43

Sublette 53, Elkhart 33

Topeka 53, Manhattan 32

Topeka West 67, Junction City 60

Udall 48, Burden Central 35

Victoria 51, Otis-Bison 48

Weskan 59, Palco 35

Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 50

Wichita Campus 55, Salina Central 45

Wichita East 71, Wichita Northwest 58

GIRLS

Abilene 55, Marysville 47

Argonia 52, Pratt Skyline 38

Augusta 54, El Dorado 28

BV Randolph 50, Axtell 49

Barstow, Mo. 42, Maranatha Academy 29

Baxter Springs 55, Jasper, Mo. 31

Beloit 40, Russell 36

Berean Academy 55, Hutchinson Trinity 33

Bishop Miege 72, Mill Valley 49

Bucklin 58, Ingalls 36

Burlington 53, Santa Fe Trail 22

Caldwell 69, Pretty Prairie 48

Canton-Galva 35, Wakefield 18

Central Plains 98, Macksville 25

Centralia 35, Clifton-Clyde 26

Centre 46, Peabody-Burns 21

Chanute 51, Independence 48

Chaparral 35, Douglass 23

Cheney 53, Kingman 28

Cherryvale 63, Neodesha 45

Chetopa 55, Altoona-Midway 27

Clay Center 46, Chapman 32

Conway Springs 69, Medicine Lodge 38

Council Grove 63, Mission Valley 39

DeSoto 57, Shawnee Heights 34

Derby 67, Andover Central 22

Dodge City 54, Cimarron 40

Doniphan West 43, Linn 34

Ellsworth 44, Republic County 27

Eudora 51, Louisburg 28

Eureka 52, Fredonia 22

Flinthills 54, Sedan 29

Fort Scott 46, Coffeyville 40

Frankfort 64, Washington County 51

Frontenac 60, Galena 44

Garden City 47, Great Bend 29

Garden Plain 50, Belle Plaine 11

Girard 46, Columbus 39

Goddard 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 31

Golden Plains 47, Logan 25

Halstead 52, Hillsboro 26

Hanover 68, Troy 26

Haven 57, Pratt 23

Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Ellis 38

Hesston 51, Hoisington 31

Hoxie 59, Greeley County 22

Hugoton 52, Goodland 47

Inman 53, Marion 27

Iola 53, Osawatomie 44

Jackson Heights 70, Oskaloosa 42

Jefferson North 44, Valley Falls 43

Jefferson West 49, Hiawatha 33

KC Piper 63, Baldwin 48

Kapaun Mount Carmel 32, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31

Labette County 44, Pittsburg 39

Lakeside 37, Pike Valley 23

Lakin 37, Larned 36

Lansing 62, Basehor-Linwood 40

Lawrence 57, Gardner-Edgerton 30

Leavenworth 72, KC Turner 10

Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 26, KC Bishop Ward 25

Liberal 61, Hays 42

Little River 44, Elyria Christian 13

Maize South 50, Valley Center 30

McPherson 37, Circle 30

Meade 32, Syracuse 31

Moundridge 53, Oxford 25

Nemaha Central 45, Holton 28

Newton 42, Hutchinson 34

Nickerson 48, Andale 43

Norton 67, Stockton 36

Oakley 31, Smith Center 26

Olathe North 64, Lawrence Free State 40

Olathe Northwest 54, SM West 31

Olathe South 64, SM South 35

Olpe 63, Lebo 11

Osage City 27, West Franklin 24

Osborne 34, Lincoln 21

Oswego 53, Jayhawk Linn 46

Otis-Bison 50, Victoria 25

Paola 55, Bonner Springs 33

Perry-Lecompton 62, Riverside 34

Phillipsburg 45, Plainville 43

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Riverton 32

Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 47

Remington 40, Ell-Saline 31

Riley County 56, Rossville 36

Rock Creek 39, Silver Lake 31

Rose Hill 58, Wichita Collegiate 35

Royal Valley 48, Sabetha 43

Rural Vista 53, Goessel 24

SM East 45, SM North 18

SM Northwest 59, Olathe West 47

Salina Central 65, Wichita Campus 41

Salina Sacred Heart 69, Cair Paravel 56

Salina South 59, Arkansas City 17

Scott City 41, Colby 26

Sedgwick 45, Lyons 40

Southeast 60, Northeast-Arma 20

Southeast Saline 53, Minneapolis 32

Spearville 54, Kiowa County 48

St. Francis 43, Idalia, Colo. 33

St. John 42, Ness City 20

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 47, Hill City 12

Sterling 52, Bennington 22

Sylvan-Lucas 43, Tescott 21

Topeka 50, Manhattan 48

Topeka Seaman 51, Emporia 39

Ulysses 48, Holcomb 36

Wabaunsee 47, St. Mary's 21

Wamego 52, Concordia 42

Washburn Rural 67, Highland Park 52

Waverly 43, Burlingame 33

Wellington 50, Clearwater 40

Weskan 54, Palco 26

West Elk 51, Yates Center 25

Wichita East 35, Wichita Northwest 33

Wichita Heights 64, Wichita Southeast 45

Wichita Home School 38, Wichita Classical 27

Wichita South 44, Wichita North 20

Winfield 32, Buhler 31

Yarbrough, Okla. 50, Moscow 37

WRESTLING

High school boys

Thursday's results

Goddard 47, Hutchinson 24

At Hutchinson

(Hutchinson listed first)

106 –Aracely Villegas was pinned by Noah Doud (1:36); 120 – Braxton Edwards pinned Taylor Mathews (2:57); 126 – Dakota Douglas pinned Chance Holmgren (5:35); 132 – Anthony Blackwell was pinned by Seth Doug (5:01); 138 -- Isiah Dellvalle defeated Mason Levin, 4-2; 145 – Damon Contu defeated Dakota Cook, 9-2; 152 – Kolton Sims was pinned by Dayne Holmgren (1:18); 160 –Tavion Gray lost to Ethan Doud, 8-6; 170 – Levi Allen pinned Keith Cassidy (2:52); 182 – Austin Sutton was pinned by Dominic Licasio (3:15); 220 – Tristen Geddes lost to L.J. Flax, 6-0; 285 – Jonathan Fan was pinned by Derek Yuba (2:00).