East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging nutrition program continues to evolve since the organization took over the progam in October.

Part of the evaluation of the program was finding a place where seniors in Ottawa could meet while eating a meal.

“Ottawa is the biggest community in our six counties and we don’t have a senior center,” Jodi Smith, nutrition site coordinator, said. “It is sad.”

Smith said the Ottawa nutritional site will move from First Baptist Church, Fourth and Hickory, to the nutrition program’s central kitchen site — 1538 N. Industrial Avenue, Ottawa — which is located in the industrial park area starting Monday.

“Nobody is using the Radish Patch,” Smith said. “It is a great space. It would be our space.”

Smith said the area is a nice place with its own kitchen and places for seniors to sit and visit.

“We will try to get entertainment and have people playing dominoes and cards,” Smith said. “I would love to see people come out there at 10 a.m. and have a cup of coffee. Get people to make this part of their day.”

Smith said it was a big goal of the program to find a so-called “senior center.”

“We know we need a senior center,” Smith said. “I think we need it and people are ready to have one back. I have been talking about it since Oct. 1. This will be a great spot for us. I have been working with seniors for 25 years. It is evolving. It might not be the same thing that people did 10 years ago. Everybody needs somebody they can talk to.”

Smith said there are plans to have local musicians come out and entertain during lunch, which starts at about 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Smith said the goal is to decrease the number of home delivered meals for the Ottawa site. She said they package and serve 70 home delivered meals.

“That is a lot for one site,” she said. “That number may come down if they had a site to go to. They will have a place to where they can have friends come with them to eat and have a good time why they are there.”

Smith said Carmen Ewbank is the site manager and they are looking for more volunteers to deliver meals. She said those looking to volunteer can call (785) 893-4665.