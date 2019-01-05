Prairie Paws Animal Shelter in Ottawa has a chance to make donations in January go twice as far. In December, a donor approached the shelter and offered to match any donation up to $15,000. The shelter has started a match campaign to get the word out about the chance to donate and to have that donation doubled.

“Any donation from now to Jan. 15 will be matched,” Melissa Reed, Prairie Paws executive director said. “So donors can make a donation and their gift will go twice as far and make twice the impact.”

As 2019 starts, Reed said the shelter has had an increase in what funding it needs to operate.

“We have seen an increase in intakes and a lot of intakes have had medical conditions associated with them that have been quite expensive,” she said. “We have just been trying to get the money to pay for these homeless pets and to get the medical care they need.”

Donations of any size are appreciated. Donations can be made in person at the shelter which is located at 3173 Highway K 68 in Ottawa. Check can also be mailed in or donations can be made online at www.prairipaws.org. There is a button at the top of the page to make a donation.