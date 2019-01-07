This week, many readers asked questions about two sights in Hutchinson -- cold-weather clothing on Main Street and flags at half-staff.

Q: Who is hanging coats on statues and trees on Main Street? What are they for?

Yes, it’s Operation Keep Warm, started in Hutchinson by Tiffeney and Alvin Reed. The couple got the ball rolling in November 2014 when they saw a young man on the corner by Hutchinson Mall.

“He had no coat on and he held a sign saying he was cold and hungry. We gave him a free meal voucher we had, but I wished we could have done more. For weeks, I couldn't get the young man out of my head,” Tiffeney Reed said. “That's when my son Christopher told me about what a church in New York was doing. They knitted scarves and tied them to trees for the homeless.”

The first year, the group collected donations for 64 care packages. This year, they put up 197 care packages up in Hutchinson and Wichita.

Operation Keep Warm created 64 care packages in 2015, 54 in 2016, 48 in 2017 and 197 this past year.

Donation boxes were placed at the Hutchison Correctional Facility, Yoder Church, the Thrift Store in Lyons and the Wool Market from Thanksgiving to Dec. 10.

Items are sorted and bagged with a hat, gloves, socks, and scarf in each. A note also goes into each bag that reads: “I am not lost. I am here to keep you warm. Operation Keep Warm is a non-profit family group that runs on donations only. God loves you and wants you to be warm. Merry Christmas from the Operation Keep Warm founders Tiffeney and Alvin, Louise Hauschild, Rae Chesney, The Wool Market, Lyons Thrift store, The HCF and Yoder Church.”

Then, the group hangs up the bags and coats on statues or trees in public for those who need them to pick up.

“I knit scarves all year long and my mother-in-law Rae crochets hats for me. My mom Louise donates her time at the Lyons thrift store and they give us the gently used items we need,” Reed said. “We do this to let those in need know that there is someone out there who cares for them. If we can get more people to help, that would be wonderful.”

Q: For some time I have noticed that almost every flag in town is flying at half-mast or staff. It seemed to start with the loss of former president George H.W. Bush but continues. What's up with that?

Flags returned to full-staff Dec. 30 after being lowered as an expression of public sorrow following the death of former President George H.W. Bush. President Donald Trump directed that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor the memory of Bush, who died Nov. 30 in Houston.

Also this month, flags were lowered on Dec. 7 to mark Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

In 2018, the flag was lowered to half-staff for a total of 67 days, more than one-fifth of the year, reports the Washington Post. Orders to lower the flag are given by presidential proclamation and can be for a day of remembrance, honoring victims of a tragedy, or honoring a political figure.

To receive updates on when the U.S. flag should be lowered in Kansas, you can join an email list at https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honors.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.