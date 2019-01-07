AUXILIARY ISSUES CALL FOR ROSIES

The United States was plunged into World War II on December 7, 1941 when the Japanese Imperial Navy bombed Pearl Harbor. Thousands of Kansas patriots were among the millions who left their civilian jobs and joined the military in response to a presidential call to arms.

Heroic Kansas women were among those sixteen million females who answered the call to work on assembly lines, farms, in shipyards, airplane factories, and other institutions in support of the military overseas.

Rosie the Riveter became the iconic image of World War II’s working women. She was the star of a campaign to recruit females to work in defense industries. American Legion Auxiliary President Karen Hasting announced an initiative to honor their service and share their stories with future generations of Americans. “The Auxiliary wants to recognize its Kansas Rosies for their inspiring patriotism and service to Kansas and the United States,” Hasting said. “The Department of Kansas American Legion Auxiliary will honor its known Rosie the Riveters during the American Legion’s Mid-winter Forum.

Auxiliary Vice-president Paula Sellens is spearheading the effort to identify Rosies. “The Auxiliary is issuing a call for Rosies,” Sellens said. “Our known Rosies will be honored in a ceremony in Dodge City, Kansas on February 1, 2019. We’re asking that everyone that knows of a Kansas Rosie, living or deceased, to call me at 620-255-9339 or send information by email to: werchaps@cox.net.”