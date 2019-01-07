Today's Birthday (01/07/19). Craft long-term plans, dreams and visions this year. Your influence rises with your personal integrity. Expect spontaneous romance. A winter challenge confronts your shared finances, strengthening bonds with your partner. Changing your own view this summer reveals new possibilities. Create intentions and meditations, and schedule actions.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Celebrate accomplishments with friends. For a month, with Venus in Sagittarius, it's easier to travel, learn and explore. Investigate a passion. Discover unexpected beauty.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Focus on professional deadlines. Review the numbers this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Collaborate to save money and resources. Grow your shared assets together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Studies and explorations pick up steam. Rely on a supportive partner. Collaboration thrives for the month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Compromise comes easier.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Financial planning and paperwork provide results. There's more work and physical action over the next month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Express your heart through your performance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Love and partnership flower. Romance unfurls and enchants you with beauty and laughter. Artistic and creative muses serenade you and inspire your playful connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice your physical moves. You're more domestic this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Focus on home and family. Beautify your space. Create your love nest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Articulate and express your creativity. Put your love into words, images and sound. Artistic and communication projects thrive, with Venus in Sagittarius. Share you heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Home and family have your attention, although financial opportunities tempt. It's easier to make money, with Venus in Sagittarius for the next month.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Express your heart. You feel especially lucky and beloved this month, with Venus in your sign. Polish your presentation with a new look. You're irresistible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Give thanks for a cash flow bump. Savor peaceful rituals and relaxation, with Venus in Sagittarius. You have sweeter dreams, and fantasies abound.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially charismatic. Get out in public. You're especially popular, with Venus in Sagittarius this month. Get social and collaborate with your team for positive results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Consider the possibilities. Career advancement opportunities arise. Take on more responsibility this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Infuse love into your work.