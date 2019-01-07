April weather in January? Believe it.

After early-morning lows in the 50s on Monday, look for the mercury to reach the lower-60s by afternoon under sunny skies.

A slight cool-down is on the way for Tuesday, but highs still should make it to the lower-50s.

Mild winter weather is expected to continue into next week, as highs should be in the mid-40s from Wednesday through next Monday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Monday night: Clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.