Washburn University is pleased to announce its graduating class of students in fall 2018. Washburn's commencement ceremony took place Dec. 14 in Lee Arena. Rebekah Zimmerman of Wellington completed a(n) Bachelor of Arts in Psychology . "This class of students has accomplished great things while at Washburn and I know they will continue to succeed in their careers. I congratulate all of them on their hard work and dedication to success," said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.