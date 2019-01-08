People who grow fresh produce, keep bees for honey or have any other locally produced goods may be interested in starting or joining a local farmers’ market. In February, Kansas agriculture and health agencies are coming together to make sure they’ll have the information producers need.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are teaming up to host six regional farmers’ market workshops throughout the state.

Lexi Wright, KDA From the Land of Kansas marketing coordinator, said the workshops will include information useful to people in the community with an established market, or those looking to start one.

“I think it will be beneficial to either of those groups,” Wright said. “Our main target with these workshops are people who want to sell at farmers’ markets, so the vendors. We’ll have information on things like food safety and how to do sales tax that vendors would be responsible for.”

According to the KDA, while farmers’ markets provide a local source for fresh produce, they also stimulate local economies. In 2018, 95 farmers’ markets were registered with KDA’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.

Topics may vary across the six workshops, but topics highlighted by the KDA include: sales tax for vendors, regulations on selling meat, eggs and poultry, vendor marketing and communications, and soil health.

“Farmers’ markets provide growers a wonderful opportunity to have real interaction with consumers, and a chance to tell their farm’s story,” Londa Nwadike, consumer food safety specialist with K-State Research and Extension and the University of Missouri, said in a release. “It’s also important for farmers to understand certain legal, safety and financial parameters before choosing to sell at a farmers’ market.”

Dates and locations for the workshops are:

Friday, Feb. 1 — Olathe: KSU OlatheSaturday, Feb. 2 — Parsons: Southeast Research and Extension CenterFriday, Feb. 8 — Dodge City: Ford County Fair BuildingSaturday, Feb. 9 — Wichita: Sedgwick County Extension OfficeFriday, Feb. 15 — Manhattan: Pottorf HallFriday, Feb. 22 — Hays: K-State Agricultural Research Center

Registration is now open and cost is $20 per participant. Registration includes lunch; however, lunch will only be guaranteed to those participants who register prior to the respective workshop date. Registration forms can be found at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMworkshop or at local extension offices.

KDA’s weights and measures program will also offer free scale certification at the workshops for attendees.