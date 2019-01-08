HUTCHINSON — Senior Camdyn Schreiber scored eight points with less than two minutes to play, leading Salina South to a 46-42 comeback victory over Hutchinson in girls' high school basketball play Tuesday night.

South’s Jadyn Zamecnik kept the ball in play with a toss behind the back before Schreiber knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Cougars up 40-37 with 1:42 left. Schreiber hit 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:04 to seal the game.

The Hutchinson Salthawks (3-4, 1-3) had led most of the night at the Salthawk Sports Complex.

The Salthawks shot 4-of-13 (30 percent) from the line, including misses on all four attempts in the fourth quarter.

“You gotta get kids to step up and make free throws and shots,” Salthawk coach Casey Stiggins said. “That’s the bottom line.”

He credited the Cougars (2-7) for making shots down the stretch.

Senior Jayla Bynum controlled the game in the paint for the Salthawks during the first half where she scored nine of her 13 points.

The Salthawks clung to a 20-18 lead at the half.

The Cougars had not led since the 3:05 mark in the first quarter until Zamecnik knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Cougars up 21-20 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.

The third quarter had eight lead changes. Tina Robertson sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer under pressure to put the Salthawks up 32-29 entering the fourth period.

The Cougars tied the game at 37-all off a bucket by Gretchen Cox with 2:29 left in the game.

Schreiber's free throws extended the Cougar lead to 42-37 at 1:04. But Salthawk Gabbie Posch answered back with a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game with 51 seconds left.

“Gabbie stepped up,” Stiggins said. “She’s a very capable shooter for us.”

The Cougars hit both free throws on the other end, then split a couple of attempts at the line to go up 45-40. The Cougars shot 14-of-23 (61 percent) from the free throw line.

Posch connected on a jump shot with 21 seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to 45-42. The junior scored eight of her 13 points in the final period to keep the Salthawks in the game.

But it wasn’t enough.

South 61, Hutchinson 46

Salina South (2-6) jumped out to a 12-0 lead before Hutchinson managed to sink a shot.

The Hutchinson Salthawks (1-6, 0-4) did make a 7-0 run in the second quarter to cut the Cougar lead to 23-18. But that’s as close the Salthawks came the rest of the game as Devin Junghans took the Cougars on an 8-1 run to close out the half 31-19.

Junghans led all scorers with 21 points.

The Salthawks will host Salina Central on Friday.

GIRLS

Salina South;10;8;11;17;—46;

Hutchinson;11;9;12;10;—42;

Salina South -- Zamecnik 8, Raubenstine 2, Schreiber 12, Arnold 13, Peterson 1, Maxton 6, Cox 4; Hutchinson -- Krol 2, Armbrust 6, Robertson 8, Posch 13, Bynum 13

BOYS

Salina South;17;14;11;19—61;

Hutchinson;9;10;9;18;—46;

Salina South -- Schreiber 7, Jordan 7, Johnson 8, Hannert 6, Munsell 2, Junghans 21, Ratcliff 2, Banks 8; Hutchinson -- Burns 3, Blake 6, Cole 14, Holmberg 3, Salazar 1, Kraus 5, Webster 6, Huhs 8.