"Food Insecurity in Reno County and What We Can Do" will be a topic of a presentation set from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wool Market, 420 N. Main St. in Hutchinson.

Joey Hentzler, director of advocacy at Kansas Appleseed, a non-partisan nonprofit organization, will lead the discussion. Kansas Appleseed hosts events around the state to help raise awareness and promote help for those in need of food and nutrition assistance, especially children.

A light lunch will be available at the free event, sponsored by the Laura Kelly/Lynn Rogers Inauguration Committee.

Non-perishable food donations for the Reno County Food Bank will be accepted.