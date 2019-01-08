For years, I’ve heard people raving over the latest installment of some wildly successful cable series. I believe it started with "The Sopranos." Then came "Breaking Bad," followed by the extraordinarily popular "Game of Thrones," "The Handmaid's Tale" and the ever-expanding glut of offerings from HBO, Netflix, HULU, and so on.

Situated in a rural “no-mans-land” with no access to COX, ATT or any of the lesser known providers, I’ve learned to manage with an antiquated, low-tech antenna situated among the roof trusses offering over the airwaves broadcasting. With similarly limited access to the internet, alternative methods of entertainment like streaming simply weren’t available. DVDs then become the only available option. Pricey or sometimes hard to find, even that choice was minimally appealing.

Somehow I managed, though cut off from that large segment of pop culture. Call it sour grapes if you like, I would console myself with the notion that I had avoided wasting hours of my life submerged in graphic violence, explicit sexual content, criminal behavior or computer-generated fantasy. Still, judging from the awards and accolades, all were extremely well-written and acted.

Thanks to a friend’s generous gifting, or more accurately re-gifting, I came into possession of the complete, seven-season, limited edition, deluxe, boxed set of "The West Wing." With it came a profound understanding of the lure of losing oneself in a masterfully crafted series.

Airing on NBC from Sept. 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006, the heralded dramatic series created by Aaron Sorkin recounts the two terms of a fictional American president, his family and White House staff. Throughout 156 episodes, the series garnered two Peabody Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and 26 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series four times in succession from 2000-2003. The West Wing was considered the greatest and most influential television series of all-time, receiving accolades from critics, professors of political science and many who had served in Washington, D.C. as White House staffers.

While avoiding the depiction of actual events and people, the stories echoed occurrences that reflected contemporary issues of the times: terrorist attacks, FBI/survivalist confrontations, covert rescue operations, assassination attempts, international incidents, economic turmoil, a government shutdown and a host of legislative battles involving controversies – many that still resonate today.

Throughout the series, viewers are educated on the internal workings of the various branches of government. Insights into the strictures on elected/appointed officials, the protocol at events, political intrigue, the duties and requirements for employee behavior. These are all skillfully woven into compelling human stories set against the backdrop of the nation’s capital.

Though fictional, there was an air of authenticity that pervaded -- thanks to the contribution of numerous former officials and employees from actual past administrations. One time, Senate and White House aides served as contributors, as did a presidential campaign speechwriter. Two White House press secretaries and two prominent pollsters were regularly used as consultants, along with several former White House staffers.

Included in the set is a documentary special that aired in the regular time slot, featuring appearances by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Chief of Staff Leon Panetta and Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove. The feature also included comments by former presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton, all expressing praise for the realistic portrayal of life in the West Wing.

I would strongly recommend that anyone with interest in politics, government or just looking to enjoy superior acting and storytelling, buy, rent or access the series online.

A word of caution though: becoming entrenched in binge-watching is almost inevitable. Household chores will go undone; meals will be delayed; regular sleep routine will be interrupted; real life in general may seem an intrusion.

Have to go now -- still have the final season to watch.

