GODDARD — Poor showings in the first and fourth quarters for the Newton High School girls’ basketball team allowed third-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Goddard to claim a 59-40 win Tuesday in non-league play in Goddard.

“We got in there and I talked to the team and I asked them what are you feeling?” Newton coach Justin Schneider said. “They said we need much better starts. We got here about 30 minutes before the game. That’s just an excuse for us. We have to be better prepared to play at a high level. In the third quarter, we had a really great stretch and started chipping away at the lead. That’s the team we ought to be all the time. We can’t be that in stretches.”

Goddard, 7-0, was led by Torri Vang with 19, Kade Hackerott with 15 and Brooke Sullivan with 10 points. Goddard was 22 of 40 shooting, seven of 16 from 3-point range.

Newton was led by DesiRay Kernal and Megan Bartel with 18 points each. Kernal left the game with 3:06 remaining with an injury. Bartel hit four 3-pointers. Newton finished 16 of 41 from the field, five of 14 from 3-point range.

“Hat’s off to Goddard,” Schneider said. “They got a lot of open looks and spread us out and made it hard to guard them.”

Goddard jumped out to a 13-0 lead before Newton scored with 2:41 left in the quarter. Kade Hackerott hit a shot with six seconds left in the period to put the Lions up 18-4.

Newton was outscored 7-2 to start the second quarter. The Railers ended the half with an 8-2 run, trailing 27-14 at intermission.

Goddard scored the first three points of the third quarter on one of two free throws and a layup. Newton came back with an 9-0 run. Goddard was able to start hitting from the outside late in the period to get back out by 15. A Bartel jumper with 39 seconds left cut that to 13 at the end of the quarter, 41-28.

Goddard put the game away with a 9-2 run to start the fourth quarter.

Newton drops to 5-3 and plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kapaun-Mt. Carmel in the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge. The Crusaders are 6-2, coming off a 33-31 win over rival Bishop Carroll Friday. Newton then plays at Maize the following week, followed by the Newton Invitational.

“We have a tough stretch for the next three weeks,” Schneider said. “We can either make strides or take steps back. Kapaun’s a good team, so we’re going to have to bring our A game again.”

NEWTON (5-3) — Kei.Gillispie 0 0-0 0, 0; Valle 0 0-1 0, 0; Anderson 0 0-1 1, 0; Bartel 3 (4) 0-1 1, 18; Antonowich 1 0-0 0, 2; Zenner 0 0-0 1, 0; Kernal 6 (1) 3-3 3, 18; Slechta 0 0-0 0, 0; Cornejo 0 0-0 2, 0; Ken.Gillispie 0 0-0 0, 0; Seirer 0 0-0 1, 0; Mwangi 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 11 (5) 3-5 12, 40.

GODDARD (7-0) — DeMiguel 0 0-0 3, 0; Sullivan 3 (1) 1-1 2, 10; Jayne 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Jar.Johnson 1 0-0 3, 2; Vang 3 (3) 4-6 2, 19; Hackerott 3 (2) 3-4 1, 15; Nunez 1 3-4 2, 5; DiMattia 1 0-0 0, 2; Schroeder 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 13 (7) 12-16 14, 59.

Newton;4;10;14;12;—40

Goddard;18;9;14;18;—59