KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities are investigating after one high school student was fatally shot and another wounded in Kansas City, Kan.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Monday's shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Ave., killed 18-year-old Bradley Samsel.

Samsel was a senior at Tonganoxie High School, which is about 20 miles west of Kansas City, Kan. The other victim also was a senior at the school. Police say she remains in critical condition.

The Tonganoxie school district said a crisis team was on campus Wednesday for students and school personnel.