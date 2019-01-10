The 2017-2018 Chisholm Middle School yearbook earned a "Distinguished Merit Award" in the 2018 Lifetouch Yearbook Showcase Contest. The school competed in the middle school division.

The evaluations of the yearbooks were based on the following criteria: theme/theme development, design, continuity, photography, writing, creativity content and coverage. Library Media Specialist Brittany Birch is the faculty advisor for yearbook. Nineteen students worked on the 2017-2018 yearbook.

“I was very surprised and honored on behalf of my students to be recognized for our yearbook,” Birch said.

Every year the class holds a cover-design contest and the yearbook students chose from those entries for the cover. They also choose the unique theme for each year’s book.

“I am very proud of my students,” Birch said. “This was a national contest and not just limited to Kansas schools.”

This year, Birch has 17 students in yearbook class. They plan on competing for the award with their 2018-2019 yearbook.