As part of a statewide day of community service on Saturday, Gov.-elect Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov.-elect Lynn Rogers will join Hays Girl Scouts and community members in a clean-up day at Aubel Bickle Park, 30th and Sherman.

The day of service is part of the inauguration festivities for Kelly and Rogers. Inauguration Day is Monday.

The clean-up is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited. Alternate plans due to weather are not yet known; the forecast calls for a 50- to 60-percent of snow showers beginning Friday night into Saturday morning, with 3 to 5 inches possible. Watch HDNews.net or The Hays Daily Facebook page for updates.

The clean-up will be followed by a perishable food drive at the park. All donated items will be distributed among local food pantries.