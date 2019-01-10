The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Regular hours are Tuesday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Consignments are taken until 12:30 when open.

The Fort Leavenworth Arts and Crafts Center’s Diploma Frame Pre-Sale is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 12 in front of the bookstore entrance in the Lewis and Clark Center. Mat and frame packages will be available starting at $80. For more information, call 684-3373.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop Welfare applications are available at the Thrift Shop cash register 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. All applications are due Feb. 26 and funds will be available in April. See page B1.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. has new hours of operation. The FLSF is open from 2-6 p.m. today and Jan. 11. Beginning Jan. 14, the FLSF will be closed Monday and Tuesday, open 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and open 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.flsf.petfinder.com for updates and profiles on adoptable pets. Call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility’s new e-mail address is fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com. The old e-mail, ftleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com, can no longer be accessed. Be sure to spell out FLSF entirely so that your message will be received. Call (913) 684-4939 for more information. Visit www.flsf.petfinder.com for updates and to see pets currently available for adoption.

Firewood permits are required to harvest firewood from post and are allowed only in designated areas. The cost of a permit is $25 and is good for one 128-cubic-foot area of wood. The money collected from firewood sales is spent on forestry projects on Fort Leavenworth. For more information, call Neil Bass at 684-8979.

claims for damage to household goods are handled by the U.S. Army Claims Service Center for Personnel Claims Supports in Fort Knox, Ky. The Fort Leavenworth Claims Office is only available to assist claimants to effectively contact the USARCS-CPCS with a claim. For more information, call 684-4913.

Commissary hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday with no early bird shopping; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with 8-10 a.m. early bird shopping; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with 7-9 a.m. early bird shopping.

The standard meal rates for cash- paying customers at the dining facility are $3.45 for breakfast, $5.60 for lunch, $4.85 for dinner and $9.05 for holiday meals. The drive through is open 4:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. Weekday dine-in hours are 6:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. Weekend dine-in hours are 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. Grab-and-go hours are 8-9 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Grab-and-go is closed for dinner weekends and holidays.

Department of Defense policy prohibits the use of CBD oil and other hemp-based products, natural or synthetic, by service members.

Household hazardous waste can be dropped off at the HHW Collection Point in the basement of 810 McClellan Ave. weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also outside drop-off cabinets that can be used after hours. Products should be kept in their original containers, when possible. Household hazardous waste includes automotive products, home improvement products, paint, varnish, paint thinner, paint stripper, caulk and adhesives, pesticides, household cleaners, batteries, cosmetics, lighter fluid, and arts and crafts materials. E-waste is also accepted at the collection point, including computers, cell phones, cameras, modems, monitors, televisions, printers, game systems and general electronics. Used motor oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at the Auto Craft Center at 911 McClellan Ave. or at an off-post garage.

The Women Veterans Call Center hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636).

The Fort Leavenworth staff judge advocate’s legal assistance and claims offices hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. The offices are closed on all federal and training holidays.

The Fort Leavenworth Adjutant General’s Office ID Cards/DEERS operations offers same-day walk-in appointments. Same-day appointments are not taken over the phone. ID Cards/DEERS is open for appointments 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except every first Wednesday of the month and federal holidays, with the last ID card issued at 3:30 p.m. Make an appointment online at https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil/default.aspx.

The Suicide Prevention Program offers classes to help soldiers, civilians and family members identify high-risk behaviors and apply suicide intervention skills. Call the Army Substance Abuse Program at 684-2874 for more information. National and local resources include the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), http://suicidepreventionlifeline.org; MilitaryOneSource, 1-800-342-9647, http://www.militaryonesource.mil; Behavioral Health Social Work Services, 684-6771; Garrison Chaplain Office, 684-2210 on weekdays, (913) 683-2158 after duty hours; Missouri’s School Violence Hotline, 1-866-748-7047; and Kansas Bullying Prevention Hotline, 1-800-332-6378 or 1-800-CHILDREN.

For information about post status and road closures during inclement weather, visit https://garrison.leavenworth. army.mil and click on the “post status” link in the “top links” section.

The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club invites all members, candidates and volunteers to attend SAMC’s monthly meeting from noon to 1 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Dining Facility.

Sherman Gate hours are 6:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for inbound traffic and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only. The gate is closed on weekends and federal holidays. For information, visit https://garrison.leavenworth.army.mil.

The VISITOR CONTROL CENTER is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The facility is closed on all federal holidays except Memorial Day. After hours, visitors to Fort Leavenworth must obtain a visitor pass in advance or be escorted by a uniformed military member or spouse, a military retiree or spouse, or DoD civilian.