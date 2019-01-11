PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas League

Halstead 46, Hesston 32

HALSTEAD — Karenna Gerber scored 23 points to lead the Halstead Dragon girls to a 46-32 win over rival Hesston Thursday in CKL play in Halstead.

Halstead led 24-18 at the half and 39-26 after three quarters. Madison McClain scored 15 points for Halstead. Josie Engel scored Halstead’s remaining eight points.

Elise Kaiser led Hesston with 11 points.

Hesston is 7-3, 1-2 in CKL play, and plays Republic County at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tabor College in the first round of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Halstead is 9-1, 2-1 in CKL play, and plays in the Eli J. Walter Invitational Jan. 22 in Elbing.

HESSTON (7-3, 1-2 CKL) — Dawes 0 2-2 0, 2; Yoder 1 0-0 0, 2; Kaisr 2 (1) 4-8 2, 11; Vogt 1 (1) 0-0 5, 5; Ferralez 1 0-0 0, 2; Schilling 3 0-0 5, 6; Martin 1 0-0 0, 2; Deegan 1 0-1 1, 2; TOTALS 10 (2) 6-11 13, 32.

HALSTEAD (9-1, 2-1 CKL) — Lewis 0 0-0 4, 0; Schroeder 0 0-0 2, 0; Gerber 11 1-3 4, 23; Kelley 0 0-0 1, 0; Engel 2 (1) 1-1 2, 8; Werner 0 0-0 2, 0; McClain 5 (1) 2-4 1, 15; TOTALS 18 (2) 4-8 16, 46.

Hesston;10;8;8;6;—32

Halstead;14;10;15;7;—46

PREP BOYS

Central Kansas League

Halstead 37, Hesston 34

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon boys edged Hesston 37-34 Thursday in CKL play in Halstead.

Scoring details were not reported.

Halstead is 7-3, 1-2 in CKL play, and hosts Minneapolis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Adolph Rupp Invitational in Halstead.

Hesston is 7-3, 1-2 in CKL play, and plays Republic County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tabor College in the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

FRESHMAN GIRLS

KMC 35, Newton 23

WICHITA — The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 35-23 Thursday in Wichita.

Scoring details were not listed.

Newton plays at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 18 at Maize.

FRESHMAN BOYS

KMC 57, Newton 50

WICHITA — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 57-50 Thursday in Wichita.

Newton trailed 28-18 at the half.

Newton plays at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 18 at Maize.

NEWTON — Slechta 2, Crawford 19, Dorrell 6, Anderson 15, Garcia 4, Franz 4.

Newton;12;6;12;20;—50

Kapaun;17;11;11;18;—57

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Holy Cross 43, St. Mary 29

Newton St. Mary eighth-grade boys fell to Holy Cross 43-29 Wednesday in Wichita Parochial Schools League play.

St. Mary trailed 31-16 at the half.

ST. MARY — Ruggiero 10, Eustace 8, Cordell 5, Valdivia 3, Monares 3.

St. Mary;16;13;—29

Holy Cross;31;12;—43