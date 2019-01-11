The Bethel College women’s basketball team opened the second half of KCAC play wth a 78-48 win over the University of Saint Mary Thursday at Thresher Gym.

The win was by the Threshers’ largest margin in conference play since downing McPherson 81-48 Jan. 29, 2011. Bethel also passes last season’s overall win total.

The Threshers led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-22 at the half. Bethel put things away with a 28-13 third quarter. The Threshers held a 54-29 rebounding advantage.

Abby Schmidt led the Threshers with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Bearup added 15 points.

Dakota Corle led USM with 16 points. Paige Scheckel added 12 points.

The Spires fall to 4-12, 3-10 in conference play.

Bethel is 13-5, 8-5 in KCAC play, and plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at York College. Bethel beat York 73-55 earlier this season. The Panthers are 4-14, 1-12 in conference play, and on a seven-game losing streak.

SAINT MARY (4-12, 3-10 KCAC) — Kenzie Beeler 1-3 0-0 3, Danielle Cassady 1-6 1-2 4, Jaden McKune 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Sibert 0-3 0-0 0, Rachel Newquist 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Scheckel 4-8 4-4 12, Tiani White 0-1 0-0 0, Lexi Schamberger 2-6 0-0 5, Jazmin Benally 0-2 0-0 0, Sienna Brown 3-12 0-0 6, Dakota Corle 7-13 2-2 16, Jaleia Rice 1-5 0-0 2. TOTALS 19-59 7-8 48.

BETHEL (13-5, 8-5 KCAC) — Caitlin Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Alyjah Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2, Karlie Schroeder 3-6 2-2 8, Josie Calzonetti 2-13 0-0 5, Riley Schmieder 3-5 0-1 6, Kendall Michalski 3-5 0-0 8, Jade Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Kayla Newman 3-5 0-0 6, Alex Bearup 5-8 4-4 15, Abby Schmidt 9-13 2-7 20, Sydney Tenant 1-3 0-0 2, Wynter Rentas 0-0 0-0 0, Tierra Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Kadi Relph 0-0 0-2 0. TOTALS 32-71 9-18 78.

St. Mary;11;11;13;13;—48

Bethel;21;15;28;14;—78

Total fouls — SM 20, BC 11. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SM 3-16 (Beeler 1-3, Cassady 1-1, Scheckel 0-2, Schamberger 1-5, Benally 0-2, S.Brown 0-1, Rice 0-2), BC 5-14 (Williams 1-2, Calzonetti 1-4, Michalski 2-4, J.Brown 0-1, Bearup 1-3). Rebounds — SM 29 (Scheckel 5, Brown 5), BC 54 (Schmidt 13). Assists — SM 9 (S.Brown 4), BC 18 (Schroeder 5). Turnovers — SM 13 (Cassaday 13), BC 10 (Schmidt 2, Brown 2). Blocked shots — SM 6 (S.Brown 3), BC 3 (Schmidt 2). Steals — SM (Cassady 2), BC (Kennedy 1, Calzonetti 1).