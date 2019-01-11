Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday a new Kansas law establishing compensation to wrongfully convicted people would lead to payments of $1.1 million to a man sent to prison for a 1999 attempted purse snatching.

Richard Jones, who was found guilty of aggravated battery based on eye witness testimony and ordered to serve 19 years in prison, was released in 2017. Evidence now points away from Jones, who professed his innocence and had an alibi placing him in Kansas City, Missouri when the crime occurred.

The judgment in favor of Jones, which was approved by a judge, was not contested by the attorney general's office. Under the state law, Jones will receive $65,000 for each year of imprisonment. The initial payment, according to the law passed in 2018, will be $100,000. The remainder paid as an annuity not to exceed $80,000 per year.

Schmidt, in a presentation to Gov. Jeff Colyer and House and Senate leaders, said the crime was likely committed by another man who had an uncanny resemblance to Jones.

"It is often called, we don't of course use the term here, but in the public commentary this is the doppelganger case," Schmidt said. "His conviction was based on eye witness identification and only eye witness identification."

In 2015, the Project for Innocence at the University of Kansas began working on Jones' behalf. The eyewitnesses wavered on their identification of Jones once side-by-side photographs of Jones and a new suspect were shown to them.

The assistant district attorney who prosecuted Jones said new evidence suggested the wrong man was charged and convicted. A Kansas judge concluded no reasonable jury would find Jones guilty if he were to be tried again.

The State Finance Council, meeting in the Statehouse, wasn't required to endorse the payment to Jones. The process in state law involves a court proceeding to determine judgments against the state, but the council must be informed of judgments against the state involving wrongfully convicted people.

House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, said he was concerned the claim by Jones was anchored on foggy recollections of eyewitnesses many years after the crime. It might trigger a rash of claims by people in prison who want to challenge memories of eyewitnesses, Ward said.

"I am concerned that anytime you bring somebody up 15, 17, 20 years after the fact and ask those eyewitnesses, 'Was this still the guy?'" Ward said. "I know for a fact that if we walked through one of the prisons more than half or more would say, 'It wasn't me. I'm here wrongfully.'"

Schmidt said the new state law was straightforward, but the case-by-case analysis by the attorney general's office of this type of financial claim would be challenging to administer. He expects the state in the future to challenge in court the claims of inmates or former prisoners who feel they were wrongfully convicted.

In the Jones case, he said, Jones maintained his innocence from the beginning and there was no other evidence beyond the testimony of two eyewitnesses.

"It was a relatively thin read in terms of the overall evidence," the attorney general said. "He maintained his innocence all the way through. And, of course, all these years later through the post-conviction work of attorneys and others on his behalf, they discovered this what has become to be called this doppelganger."