WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team overcame an early 10-point deficit to bury Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 74-57 Thursday night in the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge in Wichita.

The win puts Newton at 5-4 for the season. Newton won its third straight.

“We talked before the game about having confidence, being mentally tough and dealing with adversity,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “Adversity came early tonight. In the first half, it didn’t seem like the shots would fall. We were getting called for fouls early in the game. In the second quarter, we started battling. We moved the ball better. Shots started falling. We attacked the basket better. We didn’t settle for threes. That opened up the outside for us.

“(Being over .500) is good, but the bigger picture right now is I like the way we’re defending and I like the way we’re sharing the offense. The ball movement we’re getting and the lack of turnovers, that’s two of three games under 10 turnovers.”

Newton was led by Ty Berry with 27 points, Alex Krogmeier with 23 and Damarius Peterson with 19. The rest of the team combined for five points.

Berry was held scoreless for the first 11 minutes of the game.

“I struggled early in the first half. I wasn’t really feeling it,” Berry said. “In the second half, we came out fighting. We brought the fight to them. Alex started dropping some bombs. It’s really fun to play with him when he’s shooting like that. We’re going to be a scary sight on the back half of the season. This is a huge win for us because we haven’t been over .500 for a while now. It’s going to be a challenge for us when we go down to Dodge Thursday.”

Krogmeier hit four 3-pointers in the second half.

“I got a lot of confidence back tonight,” Krogmeier said. “The coach kept telling me to keep working and it will come back. We wanted to win the game more. In the first half, we struggled a little, but we played good defense. In the second half, we came out with high energy and played all out.”

Peterson carried the Railer offense early, scoring 13 points in the first half.

“In the first quarter, we kind of let down,” Peterson said. “We got into a little foul trouble and that was tough. We were a little fatigued, but we never stopped battling. That’s the thing about this team, we never stopped battling. We started playing inside-out, and that’s a good thing. Alex started hitting from outside and really stepped up. Ty started getting going. This is exciting. This is a big win for us. We haven’t had a season like this forever. This is my senior year, so this is great.”

Newton added Jaheem Ray at semester and he played his second game for the Railers Thursday.

“He just became eligible,” Preston said. “He’s really matured and is a great young man. He’s been an outstanding individual for us. He’s unselfish and willing to guard. He’s another guy who will attack the rim.”

For Kapaun, 3-6, Grant Johnson scored 19 points and Jack Barrier added 12.

Newton hit just one of six from the field and four of eight from the line in the first quarter, trailing 14-6. Kapaun broke to an 8-1 lead.

Down by 10, Newton made a 6-0 run capped by a Alex Krogmeier three-point play. Kapaun came back with a layup and a 3-point shot. Newton took a time out and made another run to get within one. Kapaun broke the run with a pair of free throws, but two Peterson free throws and a Berry putback gave the Railers its first lead of the game with 2:41 left in the half. A Scott Valentas layup with four seconds left in the period put Kapaun back up by three, 34-31.

Newton was 11 of 26 shooting in the first half, while Kapaun was 13 of 19.

Newton opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run, hitting three 3-pointers. Berry had eight points in the run. Newton led by eight at the end of the period, 54-46. Newton was eight of nine shooting in the quarter, while Kapaun was three of 13.

Newton opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run. Newton led by as many as 17 down the stretch. Kapaun drew within 10 late.

Newton plays at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Bishop Carroll in the 76th Dodge City Tournament of Champions at the United Wireless Arena. Carroll is 5-2 after a 61-46 win over top-ranked Wichita Heights.

“They go eight or nine guys deep,” Preston said. “They have a big man who just got back against Heights. It’s going to be a big time game. It’s going to test if we’re going to stay with the approach of playing defense and getting good ball movement.”

NEWTON (5-4) — Brackeen 1 0-0 3, 2; Berry 6 (2) 9-13 3, 27; Sauceda 0 1-2 4, 1; Krogmeier 5 (4) 1-1 3, 23; Ray 0 0-0 1, 0; Jones 1 0-0 5, 2; Peterson 6 7-8 3, 19; Mills 0 0-0 0, 0; Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 19 (6) 18-24 22, 74.

KAPAUN-MT. CARMEL (3-6) — Jones 0 0-2 3, 0; Barrier 3 91) 3-4 3, 12; Danitschek 1 0-0 0, 2; Kennedy 4 0-0 4, 8; Bina 0 3-7 2, 3; Valentas 3 3-4 4, 9; Schmitz 1 0-0 5, 2; Stuhlstatz 1 0-0 1, 2; Johnson 3 (3) 4-6 2, 19; TOTALS 12 (4) 13-23 24, 57.

Newton;6;25;23;20;—74

Kapaun-MC;14;20;12;11;—57