The Bethel College men’s basketball team put five players in double figures in scoring to hold off the University of Saint Mary 86-73 Thursday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel led by as many as 11 in the first half. The Threshers led 35-28 at the half.

USM led by as many as eight in the second half with 10:14 remaining, but the Threshers came back with a 14-2 run and held off the Spires the rest of the way.

Jaylon Scott led Bethel with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Garrett White scored 14 points. Terrell Marshall scored 13 points. Sam Morgan scored 11 and Clifford Byrd Jr. scored 10.

Teyvon Lundy led USM with 24 points, followed by Raylon Howard with 15, Cameron Southern with 14 and Donovan Sinegal with 10.

Bethel and USM split the regular-season series. The Spires fall to 8-10, 8-5 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 11-8, 6-7 in KCAC play. The Threshers play at 5 p.m. Saturday at York College. Bethel lost to the Panthers 92-89 in overtime earlier this season. York is 9-9, 7-6 in KCAC play.

SAINT MARY (8-10, 8-5 KCAC) — Braydn Kemper 0-0 0-0 0, Edvonte Copeland 0-4 0-0 0, Teyvon Lundy 9-12 5-6 24, Dan Hailey 1-4 1-2 3, Tevin Killeen 1-5 1-1 3, Donovan Sinegal 5-5 0-1 10, Raylon Howard 6-9 3-5 15, Cameron Southern 3-4 6-6 14, Jaylon Rucker 3-10 0-0 9. TOTALS 28-53 16-21 78.

BETHEL (11-8, 6-7 KCAC) — Trey Sleep 2-4 0-0 4, Poe Bryant 1-6 3-6 5, Terrell Marshall 5-9 2-7 13, Sam Morgan 4-5 0-0 11, Kiesean Weiher 2-5 2-2 6, Jaylon Scott 4-8 6-10 16, Greg White 2-3 2-2 7, Clifford Byrd, Jr 2-2 4-6 10, Garrett White 5-9 2-3 14. TOTALS 27-51 21-36 86.

St. Mary;28;50;—78

Bethel;35;51;—86

Total fouls — SM 25, BC 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — SM: Hailey, Howard. BC: Weiher. 3-point shooting — SM 6-17 (Copeland 0-3, Lundy 1-1, Hailey 0-2, Killeen 0-1, Howard 0-1, Southern 2-2, Rucker 3-7), BC 11-20 (Bryant 0-2, Marshall 1-2, Morgan 3-4, Scott 2-3, Gr. White 1-1, Byrd, Jr 2-2, Ga.White 2-6). Rebounds — SM 33 (Howard 8), BC 26 (Weiher 7). Assists — SM 8 (Lundy 2, Howard 2, Southern 2), BC 13 (Marshall 7). Turnovers — SM 19 (Killeen 4, Copeland 5), BC 11 (Bryant 2, Weiher 2, Marshall 2, Scott 2). Blocked shots — SM 3 (Howard 2), BC 3 (Scott 2). Steals — SM 2 (Lundy 1, Killeen 1), BC 10 (Scott 5).