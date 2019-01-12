HUTCHINSON — The Salina Central girls used an 8-0 run in overtime to go in front for good on the way to a 61-56 victory over Hutchinson, surviving a remarkable fourth-quarter rally by the Salthawks.

The Mustangs picked up the win despite going more than five minutes without a point during a 16-0 Hutchinson run in the final period.

Central is now 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League. Hutchinson falls to 3-5, 1-4.

The Salthawks had their only lead in regulation after scoring the game's first two points. They took their next lead when Gabbie Posch opened the four-minute overtime period with a 3-pointer to put her team up 50-47.

Central answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Aubrie Kierscht and a basket from Kadyn Cobb to lead 55-50.

Hutchinson got within one point on two occassions in the final minute of overtime. After a Posch basket cut the lead to 55-54, Kierscht made both ends of a one-and-one to push the lead back to three point.

Two Salthawk free throws from Mekenzie Hefley again made it a one-point game, but Cobb sank two free throws of her own to put the Mustangs up 59-56. After a Hutchinson miss on a potential tying 3-pointer, Selah Merkle sealed the win with two final free throws.

Central did not have a field goal in the fourth quarter but took a 45-29 lead after a pair of Hampton Williams free throws with 6:35 to play in regulation. The Salthawks scored the next 16 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers during that stretch.

Kierscht finished with 21 points to lead Central, including 10 of her team's final 16 points in the game. Williams scored 16 points, with Merkle and Cobb adding nine each.

Central boys 63

Hutchinson 42

Trailing by four points early in the third quarter, the Mustang boys dominated the remainder of the game to get their first victory of 2019.

Central ended a brief two-game losing streak, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League. Hutchinson drops to 1-7, 0-5.

A 13-2 run to close the first half put the Salthawks up 26-24 at the break and they briefly added to that lead by scoring the first two points of the second half.

Central responded with a 20-5 run that included nine points from David Grammer and six for Harper Williams. After back-to-back 3-pointers from Grammer and Williams, Ben Driver added a basket and made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 44-33.

Mark Grammer and Brogen Richardson each had a 3-pointer during a 15-3 run to start the fourth quarter and put the Mustangs up 62-39.

Central had a strong defensive effort in the second half. Hutchinson did not have a field goal from inside the 3-point arc in the final two quarters. The Salthawks had only three baskets after halftime, all on 3-point attempts.

The Mustangs finished the night with 12 3-pointers and also had three three-point plays. Six of Central's eight field goals in the first half were 3-pointers.

David Grammer had nine of his team's 11 points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 25. Richardson added 10 points, Williams had nine and Driver contributed eight.

Tate Webster led the Salthawks with 20 points.

Both Central teams will return to action on Thursday in the opening round of the Salina Invitational Tournament.