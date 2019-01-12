GIRLS SUMMARIES



SALINA CENTRAL 61,

HUTCHINSON 56 (OT)

SALINA CENTRAL (5-3, 3-2)

Cobb 3 2-2 9, Kierscht 6 4-4 21, Merkle 3 3-6 9, Williams 5 6-6 16, Sanderson 1 0-2 2, Nash 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-20 61.

HUTCHINSON (3-5, 1-4)

Krol 3 0-0 6, Armbrust 1 1-2 3, Posch 6 2-2 18, Bynum 3 3-6 9, Robertson 0 2-2 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Elmore 1 0-0 3, Hefley 6 3-4 15. Totals 20 11-16 56.

Salina Central 20 13 8 6 14 _ 61

Hutchinson 10 12 7 18 9 _ 56

3-point goals_SC 6 (Kierscht 5, Cobb 1), H 5 (Posch 4, Elmore 1). Turnovers_SC 12, H 12. Total fouls_SC 11, H 14. Fouled out_Bynum.



SACRED HEART 47, ELLSWORTH 35

ELLSWORTH (2-7, 2-3)

Hellebust 0-6 0-1 0, Tenbrink 5-11 0-0 11, S. Wilson 1-7 2-2 4, Talbott 6-14 4-8 16, H. Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Stroede 0-1 2-2 2, Pruitt 0-0 0-1 0, Klein 0-0 0-1 0, Leiker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 8-14 35.

SACRED HEART (8-3, 4-1)

Cochran 4-11 7-12 16, Everett 3-5 1-2 7, Goetz 3-11 1-1 8, Slagle 3-7 3-5 9, Palen 1-7 0-0 3, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Gotti 1-6 2-3 4. Totals 15-49 14-23 47.

Ellsworth 12 10 9 4 — 35

Sacred Heart 10 12 12 13 — 47

3-point goals—E 1-14 (Hellebust 0-5, Tenbrink 1-1, S. Wilson 0-5, Talbott 0-2, H. Wilson 0-1), SH 3-16 (Cochran 1-3, Goetz 1-6, Palen 1-5, Gotti 0-2). Fouled out—S. Wilson. Rebounds—E 30 (Talbott 8), SH 43 (Cochran 18). Turnovers—E 19, SH 16. Total fouls—E 21, SH 43.



REPUBLIC COUNTY 51, SE SALINE 38

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (5-3, 2-3)

Tillberg 3 0-0 7, Kaniper 0 0-0 0, Orr 4- 2-4 10, Yianakopulos 0 0-0 0, Meares 0 0-0 0, Fear 2 0-1 4, Schlesener 4 0-0 9, Blake 0 1-2 1, Chitty 3- 1-1 7. Totals 16 4-8 38.

REPUBLIC COUNTY (2-7, 1-5)

Lewellyn 2 1-2 5, I.Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Hansen 6 9-12 21, Morris 3 1-2 9, Wilber 2 2-2 6, E.Jansik 1 2-2 4, Cole 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 17-22 51.

SE Saline 8 7 14 9 — 38

Republic County 13 12 13 13 — 51

3-point goals—SES 2 (Tillberg 1, Schlesener 1), RC 2 (Morris 2). Total fouls—SES 18, RC 12. Fouled out—None.



SEDGWICK 51, ELL-SALINE 24

ELL-SALINE (0-9, 0-4)

Lange 1 0-0 3, Schrock 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ditto 3 0-0 8, Kramer 0 0-0 0, Haynes 0 0-0 0, Rowley 1 0-0 2, Short 0 0-0 0, Backhus 2 0-0 4, Hardesty 1 0-0 3, Vogt 2 0-1 4. Totals 10 0-1 24.

SEDGWICK (6-3, 1-0)

Rogers 0 2-2 2, K.Matson 1 2-2 5, Atwill 1 0-0 3, Scarlett 0 0-0 0, Zerger 1 1-2 3, M.Matson 0 0-0 0, Werner 4 0-0 12, McGinn 1 0-0 2, Lacey 1 2-2 4, Thompson 5 1-2 13, Brown 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 8-10 51.

Ell-Saline 5 4 5 10 — 24

Sedgwick 12 10 20 9 — 51

3-point goals—ES 4 (Lange 1, Ditto 2, Hardesty 1), Sedg 9 (K.Matson 1, Atwill 1, Werner 4, Thompson 2, Brown 1). Total fouls — ES 9, Sedg 5. Fouled out — None.



LITTLE RIVER 54, CENTRE 40

Little River 12 11 17 14 — 54

Centre 12 4 18 6 — 40

Little River—Zimmerman 19, Barta 2, Bergkamp 4, Wright 5, Renken 5, Mi.Loder 2, McBride 15, Boughfman 2.

Centre—Deines 1, A.Espinoza 10, Hird 3, Remmers 2, S.Espinoza 4, Hett 7, Casey 3.



NORTON 50, PHILLIPSBURG 45

Phillipsburg 8 8 11 18 — 45

Norton 11 8 11 20 — 50

Phillipsburg—Solida 7, Beach 11, Wood 3, Wells 14, Kennedy 3, Schneider 2, Babcock 4, Hoover 1.

Norton—T.Hauser 11, Kuhn 15, Hartwell 5, Bailey 4, H.Hauser 12, Engelbert 3.



CHAPMAN 52, CONCORDIA 34

Concordia 2 9 10 13 — 34

Chapman 3 13 22 14 — 52

Concordia—Berchard 3, Donovan 2, Conway 14, Reynolds 5, Wahlmeier 1, Miller 9.

Chapman—Meuli 1, Kirkpatrick 19, Adams 6, Suthers 12, Bledsoe 13, Anderson 1.



MCPHERSON 62, EL DORADO 32

El Dorado 15 2 9 6 — 32

McPherson 16 15 13 18 — 62

El Dorado—Michaelis 13, Motter 2, Faudere 2, H.Eaton 10, K.Eaton 5.

McPherson—Ruddle 12, Hageman 9, Schiefereke 10, Hett 7, Leaf 1, Beam 4, Pyle 2, Sweat 10, Malm 4, Cooks 3.



HERINGTON 49, PEABODY 6

Peabody 0 2 4 0 — 6

Herington 20 18 4 7 — 49

Peabody—Hodges 2, Winter 2, Spencer 2.

Herington—Kremeier 5, Becker 1,Rutschman 6, Swader 8, Shippy 15, Stiles 2, E.Roe 2, C.Roe 10.



ATWOOD 57, TRIBUNE 25

Tribune 5 7 5 8 — 25

Atwood 17 13 24 3 — 57

Tribune—Youmans 5, Brandl 1, Crontinger 15, Reynolds 2, Luebbers 2.

Atwood—Mosley 8, Sattler 3, Domsch 13, Beckman 10, Crouse 12, An.Singhateh 8, Ab.Singhateh 3.



RURAL VISTA 51, ELYRIA CHRISTIAN 10

Elyria Christian 2 3 3 2 —10

Rural Vista 13 17 13 8 — 51

Elyria Christian—Penner 2, Sarburg 6, Burlon 2.

Rural Vista—Campuzano 16, Reidy 8, Sanford 8, H.Brockmeier 10, Johnson 8.



ST. FRANCIS 50, DIGHTON 35

St.Francis 13 14 9 14 — 50

Dighton 12 6 5 12 —35

St.Francis—Bardel 9, E.Johnson 7, La.Johnson 8, Li.Johnson 15, Zimbal 2, Gomez 6, Foulkendal 3.

Dighton—Cramer 3, Barton 3, Sheppard 2, O’Brien 8, Whipple 1, Roberts 18.



WAKEFIELD 38, SOLOMON 33

Solomon 2 8 10 13 — 33

Wakefield 10 14 8 6 — 38

Solomon—Tiernan 7, Webb 15, Kugler 2, Robertson 7, Stuart 2.

Wakefield—N.Copenhaver 2, T.Copenhaver 7, Trumpp 11, Boman 1, Flickinger 9, Hammond 2, Pollman 6.



MINNEAPOLIS 58, BELOIT 56 (OT)

Minneapolis 11 6 14 16 11 — 58

Beloit 8 15 11 13 9 — 56

Minneapolis—Nelson 11, Shupe 8, Vignery 24, Forte 4, Fuller 11.

Beloit—Wagner 2, Schroeder 13, Meier 10, Larson 10, Ehlerts 8, Cooper 2, Barrett 11.



SMOKY VALLEY 32, HOISINGTON 27

Hoisington 4 14 1 8 — 27

Smoky Valley 8 6 12 6 — 32

Hoisington—Cabon 1, Wolf 9, Gonzales 1, Schneider 14, Dalton 1, Romeizer 1.

Smoky Valley—Brumbaugh 6, Sjogren 2, Gerlach 6, Ki.Haxton 3, Ryan 6, Ke.Haxton 6, Braxterman 3.



HAVEN 54, HILLSBORO 26

Hillsboro 9 6 2 9 —26

Haven 17 11 15 11 —54

Hillsboro—Werth 4, Kleiner 10, Evans 2, Saunders 10

Haven—Matteson 3, R.Roper 1, A.Roper 3, Wihite 6, Barlow 4, Paramore 18, Yutzy 10, Estill 9.



ABILENE 30, CLAY CENTER 21

Abilene 0 8 8 14 — 30

Clay Center 4 0 12 5 — 21

Abilene—Willey 14, Burton 12, Hayes 1, Vopat 2, Holmes 1.

Clay Center—E.Hammel 2, Edwards 8, Mullin 2, Craig 4, Liby 4, Franson 1.





BOYS SUMMARIES



SALINA CENTRAL 63,

HUTCHINSON 42

SALINA CENTRAL (6-2, 3-2)

Richardson 3 2-3 10, D.Grammer 9 2-5 25, Williams 3 0-0 9, M.Grammer 1 0-0 3, Stewart 1 2-4 4, Driver 3 1-2 8, Kickhaefer 0 0-0 0, DeMars 0 2-4 2, Glen 1 0-0 2, McHenry 0 0-0 0, Watson 0 0-0 0, Burnett 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-18 63.

HUTCHINSON (1-7, 0-5)

Blake 1 1-2 3, Cole 2 0-0 6, Davis 0 0-0 0, Kraus 3 0-0 6, Heneha 1 0-0 3, Webster 6 6-8 20, Burns 0 0-2 0, Holmberg 1 0-0 2, Huhs 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-12 42.

Salina Central 13 11 23 16 _ 63

Hutchinson 8 18 10 6 _ 42

3-point goals_SC 12 (D.Grammer 5, Williams 3, Richardson 2, M.Grammer 1, Driver 1), H 5 (Webster 2, Cole 2, Heneha 1). Turnovers_SC 11, H 16. Total fouls_SC 12, H 18. Fouled out_None.



SEDGWICK 67, ELL-SALINE 38

ELL-SALINE (2-7, 1-3)

Morrical 0 0-0 0, Kramer 3 2-4 8, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Giersch 8 5-9 21, Loder 0 0-0 0, Underwood 0 0-0 0, Trey.Peterson 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 7-13 38.

SEDGWICK (3-6, 1-0)

Crumrine 2 1-2 7, Fitch 1 0-0 2, Stucky 0 0-0 0, Lacey 6 2-2 14, K.Schroeder 2 2-4 6, Hoffsommer 0 0-0 0, H.Schroeder 5 0-0 11, Bright 5 3-4 14, Shepherd 4 4-5 12, Smith 0 1-2 1, Tillman 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 13-21 67.

Ell-Saline 7 13 13 5 — 38

Sedgwick 19 13 23 12 — 67

3-point goals—ES 1 (Trey.Peterson 1), Sedg 4 (Crumrine 2, H.Schroeder 1, Bright 1). Total fouls—ES 14, Sedg 12. Fouled out—None.



SACRED HEART 64, ELLSWORTH 48

ELLSWORTH (1-8, 1-4)

Braden Schulte 0-2 4-4 4, Gwinner 1-1 4-4 6, Haxton 6-15 3-3 16, Bransen Schulte 5-11 4-6 14, Zelenka 1-5 0-1 3, Turnipseed 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 2-3 0-0 4, Kyler 0-3 0-0 0, Bolton 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 15-42 16-20 48.

SACRED HEART (9-2, 5-0)

Skidmore 4-11 2-5 11, Leners 4-5 3-4 11, Buckner 5-6 6-7 16, Herrenbruck 4-9 0-0 11, Mendez 4-5 0-2 8, Jacob Gormley 12- 0-0 2, Jackson Gormley 0-0 0-0 0, Gilliland 1-1 0-0 2, Prendergast 1-2 1-1 3, McCartney 0-0 0-0 0, Nouanlasy 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 12-20 64.

Ellsworth 11 9 13 15 — 48

Sacred Heart 17 17 17 13 — 64

3-point goals—E 2-14 (Braden Schulte 0-2, Haxton 1-3, Bransen Schulte 0-3, Zelenka 1-4, Kyler 0-2), SH 4-12 (Skidmore 1-5, Leners 0-2, Herrenbruck 3-5). Fouled out—Zelenka, Buckner. Rebounds—E 29 (Haxton 5), SH 31 (Leners 6). Turnovers—E 19, SH 13. Total fouls—E 20, SH 23.



SE SALINE 54, REPUBLIC COUNTY 48

SE SALINE (2-6, 2-3)

Eklund 2 1-2 7, Whittecar 1 0-0 2, Gebhardt 1 1-4 3, Banks 1 5-7 7, Ingmire 0 0-0 0, Harris 5 7-10 17, B.McKnight 2 0-0 4, Montgomery 5 2-4 14. Totals 17 16-27 54.

REPUBLIC COUNTY (3-6, 1-5)

Callaway 3 0-1 9, Fischer 1 0-0 2, Dahl 0 0-0 0, Sessions 0 0-0 0, Parde 3 0-0 7, Nutsch 3 0-0 8, Lapo 11 0-3 22, Hartner 0 0-0 0, Stindt 0 0-0 0, Aurand 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 0-4 48.

SE Saline 20 12 13 9 — 54

Republic County 9 15 12 12 — 48

3-point goals—SES 4 (Eklund 2, Montgomery 2), RC 6 (Callaway 3, Parde 1, Nutsch 2). Total fouls—SES 9, RC 18. Fouled out—None.



WILSON 50, THUNDER RIDGE 37

Thunder Ridge 9 8 12 8 — 37

Wilson 11 13 18 8 — 50

Thunder Ridge—Struckhoff 20, B.Grauerholz 3, Renebert 6, Seemann 1, Davis 2, Shaw 1, Gering 4.

Wilson—Soukup 17, Hughes 1, Dlabal 12, Weinhold 1, Mermis 9, Kriley 2, Thielen 8.



PHILLIPSBURG 65, NORTON 40

Phillipsburg 16 25 19 5 — 65

Norton 6 12 12 10 — 40

Phillipsburg—Hunnacutt 8, Tr.Sides 19, Ty.Sides 19, Martin 3, Moon 9, Dibble 2, Ford 2, Roth 3.

Norton—Melvin 12, Haresnape 3, Jones 3, Grewell 6, Koerperich 7, Ruder 6, Smith 6.



BELOIT 73, MINNEAPOLIS 44

Minneapolis 9 14 13 8 —44

Beloit 19 20 18 16 — 73

Minneapolis—Griffin 9, Ausherman 9, Moeckel 4, Allison 2, Watson 2, White 6, McCullick 10, Martin 2.

Beloit—Cox 16, Palen 8, Smith 10, Gray 3, Budke 6, Eilert 9, Mong 3, Mason 4, Thompson 12, Chandler 2.



MCPHERSON 64, EL DORADO 38

El Dorado 6 9 13 10 —38

McPherson 14 11 19 20 —64

El Dorado—Price 5, Johnson 2, Wittenberg 7, Koehler 7, Clausing 15, Jensen 1, Meyer 1.

McPherson—Stufflebean 6, M.Alexander 20, Hoppes 5, Jak.Alexander 21, Kinnamon 5, Schmid 1, Madron 2, Jay.Alexander 2, Pyle 2.



CHAPMAN 56, CONCORDIA 50

Concordia 7 13 20 10 — 50

Chapman 19 14 12 11 — 56

Concordia—Trost 15, Cav.Carlgren 2, Monzon 11, Cha.Carlgren 4, Reed 18.

Chapman—Colston 8, Jackson 21, Wasylk 18, Lovett 2, Stroud 7.



SMOKY VALLEY 49, HOISINGTON 43

Hoisington 10 8 8 17 — 43

Smoky Valley 9 7 15 18 — 49

Hoisington—Nicholson 18, Brewer 5, Robinson 5, Haxton 12, Donovan 3.

Smoky Valley—Rauchholz 2, Schrag 12, Brumbaugh 4, Schneider 12, Windholz 2, Heble 10, Mullen 7.



ATWOOD 49, TRIBUNE 42

Tribune 13 10 9 10 — 42

Atwood 9 14 14 12 — 49

Tribune—Williams 5, F.Yanez 4, Ibarra 3, Vazquez 2, J.Chavez 14, Torres 9, J.Yanez 5.

Atwood—Chacon 16, Sanchez 5, Dixson 16, Hemel 2, Olson 10.



HUTCHINSON TRINITY 74, MARION 46

Marion 14 9 16 7 — 46

Hutch Trinity 13 15 25 21 — 74

Marion—Zinn 14, Hett 11, Heidebrecht 5, Stringer 7, Nguyen 2, Dalrymple 7.

Hutchinson Trinity—Bridgewater 7, Neal 4, Remar 8, Hammersmith 2, Manga 4, L.Hammeke 20, K.Hammeke 29.



